Pregnant Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Shares Video of Baby Moving in Her Belly

(Photo: Twitter / @accesshollywood)

Jessa Seewald is expecting her second child with husband Ben Seewald, and the proud mom-to-be took to social media Wednesday to share a short clip of her stomach, showcasing her upcoming little one moving around inside her belly.

“Just as much awe and wonder on my part as I had with Baby #1!” she wrote. “It’s amazing to see Baby #2 kicking and moving around. So thankful for this precious new life!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jessa and Ben announced their exciting news back in August, sharing a sweet photo shoot with their son Spurgeon Elliot, who turned 1 earlier this month.

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother’! We are so thankful that God is adding to our family,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement in August. “2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!).”