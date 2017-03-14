Porn Star’s Mother To Alleged Abuser War Machine: ‘I Wish I Had Shot You’

The mother of ex-porn star Christy Mack appeared in court and candidly spoke out about her biggest regret after MMA fighter War Machine allegedly raped and battered Christy.

Erin Mackinday, Christy's mom, said to War Machine during the trial: "I wish I had shot you."

On Monday, Erin Mackinday took the stand and told the jury that she was aware of several incidents between War Machine and Christy Mack that were abusive in nature.

Mackinday said she wished she had "shot" War Machine, whose birth name is Jonathan Koppenhaver, after being asked whether she regretted not notifying law enforcement officials about his violent behavior prior to the beating and rape that went down in August of 2014, according to Daily Mail.

While living with Christy for a period of time in Las Vegas, Erin said that she witnessed a fight between War Machine and her daughter. The former UFC fighter allegedly grabbed Christy by the throat and dragged her up the stairs.

"I took her into the bathroom and said, 'shut up, he will kill you,'" Mackinday said.

After this incident, Erin knew that her daughter's relationship with War Machine was only going to become more violent.

"I believed he would eventually kill her," said Mackinday.

Erin Mackinday then addressed the court about the moment she was alerted of Christy Mack's brutal beating. She explained that War Machine texted her multiple times telling her to "check on" Christy.

War Machine allegedly told her that he found a man in bed with Christy and that he had to "come at him."

Erin then called War Machine to get the details on the situation.

"We had a fight," he reportedly said. "I had to beat her up."

Erin then went to the Sunrise Hospital, where she found Christy. Her daughter had been beaten so brutally that she was unrecognizable.

"I held her hand and she said, 'Please don't cry,' so I squatted down under the bed so I wouldn't upset her and I held her hand and I cried," Erin said. "Then I stood up, and I said, 'This is done.'"

This past Thursday, Christy Mack took the stand and revealed that she sent War Machine a topless photo only moments before he barged into her home and attacked her. Learn more here.

