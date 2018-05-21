Playlists: Music for Meditation

Whether you like to find a quite place to mediate, are a yoga enthusiast or just need some calming sounds, this playlist will help you relax and unwind, regardless of the stress you are facing.
Thoughts on Nature – Rhian Sheehan
Wake Me – Message to Bears
Epigram – Tycho
Candles – Jon Hopkins
Healing Hands – Meditation Spa
Looking For Good – Soul Food
Cycle – Beck
Sun of Haleakala – Paradise Blue
Gayatri Mantra – Tina Malia, Shimshai
Narita – Lymbyc System
Exploring the Soul – Jessita Reyes and Ben Tavera King
Secondhand Sunlight -Hakabune