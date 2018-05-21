Playlists: Music for Meditation

Whether you like to find a quite place to mediate, are a yoga enthusiast or just need some calming sounds, this playlist will help you relax and unwind, regardless of the stress you are facing.

Thoughts on Nature – Rhian Sheehan

Wake Me – Message to Bears

Epigram – Tycho

Candles – Jon Hopkins

Healing Hands – Meditation Spa

Looking For Good – Soul Food

Cycle – Beck

Sun of Haleakala – Paradise Blue

Gayatri Mantra – Tina Malia, Shimshai

Narita – Lymbyc System

Exploring the Soul – Jessita Reyes and Ben Tavera King

Secondhand Sunlight -Hakabune