Playlist: Your Guilty Pleasure

Every once in a while, you need to change up your workout playlist. And what’s better than breaking out those songs you love but won’t admit it?! Free yourself from judgment and jam out to these guilty pleasures!
Come On Eileen — Dexy’s Midnight Runners
Total Eclipse of The Heart — Bonnie Tyler
Rock Me Amadeus — Falco
Two Princes — Spin Doctors
Copacabana — Barry Manilow
Bump N’ Grind — R. Kelly
Whip It — Devo
Safety Dance — Men Without Hats
Kiss From a Rose — Seal
Careless Whisper — George Micheal
Hey There Delilah — Plain White T’s
It Wasn’t Me — Shaggy
Toxic — Britney Spears
Achy Breaky Heart — Billy Ray Cyrus
Africa — Toto
Let’s Hear It For The Boy — Deniece Williams