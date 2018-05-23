Playlist: Your Guilty Pleasure

Every once in a while, you need to change up your workout playlist. And what’s better than breaking out those songs you love but won’t admit it?! Free yourself from judgment and jam out to these guilty pleasures!

Come On Eileen — Dexy’s Midnight Runners

Total Eclipse of The Heart — Bonnie Tyler

Rock Me Amadeus — Falco

Two Princes — Spin Doctors

Copacabana — Barry Manilow

Bump N’ Grind — R. Kelly

Whip It — Devo

Safety Dance — Men Without Hats

Kiss From a Rose — Seal

Careless Whisper — George Micheal

Hey There Delilah — Plain White T’s

It Wasn’t Me — Shaggy

Toxic — Britney Spears

Achy Breaky Heart — Billy Ray Cyrus

Africa — Toto

Let’s Hear It For The Boy — Deniece Williams