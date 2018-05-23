Playlist: Songs To Sing In The Shower

As a busy mom, the only alone time you get is usually in the shower when you’re in between errands and making dinner. Instead of stressing about making it from place to place, turn on this fun playlist and let loose!

All Star — Smash Mouth

Semi-Charmed Life — Third Eye Blind

My Heart Will Go On — Céline Dion

Bad Day — Daniel Powter

I Believe in a Thing Called Love — The Darkness

1985 — Bowling for Soup

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!

Everytime We Touch — Cascada

Pour Some Sugar on Me — Def Leppard

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Elton John, Kiki Dee

Believe — Cher

Cheeseburger In Paradise — Jimmy Buffett

Girls Just Want to Have Fun — Cyndi Lauper

Man! I Feel Like a Woman! — Shania Twain