Playlist: Songs To Sing In The Shower

As a busy mom, the only alone time you get is usually in the shower when you’re in between errands and making dinner. Instead of stressing about making it from place to place, turn on this fun playlist and let loose!
All Star — Smash Mouth
Semi-Charmed Life — Third Eye Blind
My Heart Will Go On — Céline Dion
Bad Day — Daniel Powter
I Believe in a Thing Called Love — The Darkness
1985 — Bowling for Soup
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go — Wham!
Everytime We Touch — Cascada
Pour Some Sugar on Me — Def Leppard
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart — Elton John, Kiki Dee
Believe — Cher
Cheeseburger In Paradise — Jimmy Buffett
Girls Just Want to Have Fun — Cyndi Lauper
Man! I Feel Like a Woman! — Shania Twain