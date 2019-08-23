Playlist: Rock Your Zen Yoga

Need some new tunes to help you unwind? These 15 songs will put you in a happy and relaxed mood, preparing you to stretch out on that mat!

New Soul – Yael Naim: This song is bright and bubbly, perfect for an early morning yoga session. It’s positive and upbeat, helping you to be ready for the day!

Follow The Sun – Xavier Rudd: Mellow and relaxing, “Follow The Sun,” is a great way to reflect on yourself and feel calm.

Goin’ Home – Dan Auerbach: From the lead singer of the Black Keys, this song is quiet, calm and easy to listen to.

Flowers in Your Hair – The Lumineers: Fun and upbeat, this is a calm song with great vocals you can listen to as your unwind.

All I Want Is You – Berry Louis Polisar: If your yoga isn’t putting you in a happy mood, this song will. It’s happy, fun and very upbeat to keep you feeling great.

Breath in – Frou Frou: The vocals on this song make it unique and calming, a great fit for yoga.

Send Me On My Way – Rusted Root: Another fun song to make you smile, “Send Me On My Way,” will keep you moving and happy!

How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goudling: While most of Ellie Goulding’s music is fast paced music to dance to, this song is slow and sweet, a happy song to relax to.

In a World Like This – Backstreet Boys: The latest from the Backstreet Boys (yes, they are still making music), this song is fun and positive, and totally different from their usual boy band style.

Dream – Priscilla Ahn: Priscilla Ahn has a beautiful and soft voice that creates a slow and pleasent sound, great for a relaxing yoga session.

Viva la Vida – Coldplay: A huge Coldplay hit with an awesome array of musical instruments, this song is great to relax and listen to.

Only Wanna Be With You – Hootie and The Blowfish: A classic feel-good song, this is happy and upbeat so you can switch poses with a smile.

I Choose You – Sara Bareilles: Another happy and upbeat song, Sara Bareilles will make you feel bubbly!

Hey Mama – Mat Kearney: Try not to clap along and ruin your pose when this fun song comes on!

Be Okay – Ingrid Michaelson: End your session with this Ingrid song, and feel WAY better than just “Okay”!