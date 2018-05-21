Lifestyle

Playlist: Home Gym Hip Hop

Have you stocked your home gym? Next time you can’t find the time to get to the gym, do a great in-home routine to this hip hop playlist!

Power – Kanye West

Work B**itch – Britney Spears

Remember the Name – Fort Minor

Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Stronger (what doesn’t kill you) – Kelly Clarkson

Waka Waka – Shakira

Wild – Jessie J ft. Big Sean

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

Girl on Fire – Alicia Keys

Slow Down – Selena Gomez

Lights – Ellie Goudling

Take on me – a-ha

We Didn’t Start The Fire – Billy Joel

Honky Tonk Woman – The Rolling Stones

