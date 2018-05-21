Playlist: Home Gym Hip Hop

Have you stocked your home gym? Next time you can’t find the time to get to the gym, do a great in-home routine to this hip hop playlist!
Power – Kanye West
Work B**itch – Britney Spears
Remember the Name – Fort Minor
Can’t Hold Us – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis
Stronger (what doesn’t kill you) – Kelly Clarkson
Waka Waka – Shakira
Wild – Jessie J ft. Big Sean
I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
Girl on Fire – Alicia Keys
Slow Down – Selena Gomez
Lights – Ellie Goudling
Take on me – a-ha
We Didn’t Start The Fire – Billy Joel
Honky Tonk Woman – The Rolling Stones