Playlist: Girl Fight

As a woman, you hold the title of mom, wife, maid, chauffeur, super hero and many more. That could lead to just a tiiiiny bit of stress. Next time you need to let off some steam, try taking a boxing class! Go to the gym, find a punching bag, turn up the tunes, and let loose! These songs are sung by the sassiest ladies, so you can get your groove on and let your frustrations out!

Bounce — Iggy Azalea

Applause —Lady Gaga

Bang Bang — Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj

Diva — Beyoncé

Till the World Ends — Britney Spears

Do It Like a Dude — Jessie J

Want U Back — Cher Lloyd

Fighter — Christina Aguliera

Bootylicious — Destiny’s Child

Baby Don’t Lie — Gwen Stefani

Maneater — Nelly Furtado

Burnin’ Up — Jessie J

Slow Down — Selena Gomez

Bo$$ — Fifth Harmony

Boom Clap — Charli XCX

Can’t Remember to Forget You — Shakira, Rihanna