Playlist: Girl Fight

As a woman, you hold the title of mom, wife, maid, chauffeur, super hero and many more. That could lead to just a tiiiiny bit of stress. Next time you need to let off some steam, try taking a boxing class! Go to the gym, find a punching bag, turn up the tunes, and let loose! These songs are sung by the sassiest ladies, so you can get your groove on and let your frustrations out!
Bounce — Iggy Azalea
Applause —Lady Gaga
Bang Bang — Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj
Diva — Beyoncé
Till the World Ends — Britney Spears
Do It Like a Dude — Jessie J
Want U Back — Cher Lloyd
Fighter — Christina Aguliera
Bootylicious — Destiny’s Child
Baby Don’t Lie — Gwen Stefani
Maneater — Nelly Furtado
Burnin’ Up — Jessie J
Slow Down — Selena Gomez
Bo$$ — Fifth Harmony
Boom Clap — Charli XCX
Can’t Remember to Forget You — Shakira, Rihanna