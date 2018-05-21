Playlist: Country Music To Run To

Running is always better when you’ve got a great beat to match your pace, but is your playlist getting dull? We’ve come up with our favorite fast paced country songs to help you get your best run. This playlist has the sassiest women in country and the sweetest cowboys to melt your heart.
Ready Set Roll – Chase Rice
Cruise Remix – Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly
Wild At Heart – Gloriana
Better Dig Two – The Band Perry
Girl in a Country Song – Maddie & Tae
Something Bad – Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood
American Kids – Kenny Chesney
That’s My Kind of Night – Luke Bryan
Drink to That All Night – Jerrod Niemann
Storyline – Hunter Hayes
Friday Night – Eric Palsay
Picture To Burn – Taylor Swift
Chainsaw – The Band Perry
Show You Off – Dan + Shay
A Little Bit Gypsy – Kellie Pickler