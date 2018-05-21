Playlist: Country Music To Run To

Running is always better when you’ve got a great beat to match your pace, but is your playlist getting dull? We’ve come up with our favorite fast paced country songs to help you get your best run. This playlist has the sassiest women in country and the sweetest cowboys to melt your heart.

Ready Set Roll – Chase Rice

Cruise Remix – Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly

Wild At Heart – Gloriana

Better Dig Two – The Band Perry

Girl in a Country Song – Maddie & Tae

Something Bad – Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood

American Kids – Kenny Chesney

That’s My Kind of Night – Luke Bryan

Drink to That All Night – Jerrod Niemann

Storyline – Hunter Hayes

Friday Night – Eric Palsay

Picture To Burn – Taylor Swift

Chainsaw – The Band Perry

Show You Off – Dan + Shay

A Little Bit Gypsy – Kellie Pickler