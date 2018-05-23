Playlist: Bootylicious

We have tons of great workouts to work those glutes, and now we’ve got the perfect playlist to go along with them! Next time you’re dropping a squat, turn on this playlist and get motivated with everyone from Jason Derulo to Queen.

Bootylicious — Destiny’s Child

Wiggle — Jason Derulo feat. Snoop Dogg

Booty — Jennifer Lopez feat. Iggy Azalea

Honky Tonk Badonkadonk — Trace Adkins

Ms. New Booty – Bubba Sparxxx feat. Mr. Collipark, Ying Yang Twins

(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty — KC and the Sunshine Band

Bubble Butt — Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga, Mystic)

Boogie in Your Butt — Eddie Murphy

Anaconda — Nicki Manaj

Big Ole Butt — LL Cool J

Country Girl (Shake It for Me) — Luke Bryan

Baby Got Back — Sir Mix-A-Lot

Salt Shaker — Ying Yang Twins, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

Thong Song — Sisqó

Fat Bottomed Girls — Queen

Now that you’ve got the playlist, build a better booty with this workout: