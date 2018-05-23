Playlist: Bootylicious

We have tons of great workouts to work those glutes, and now we’ve got the perfect playlist to go along with them! Next time you’re dropping a squat, turn on this playlist and get motivated with everyone from Jason Derulo to Queen.
Bootylicious — Destiny’s Child
Wiggle — Jason Derulo feat. Snoop Dogg
Booty — Jennifer Lopez feat. Iggy Azalea
Honky Tonk Badonkadonk — Trace Adkins
Ms. New Booty – Bubba Sparxxx feat. Mr. Collipark, Ying Yang Twins
(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty — KC and the Sunshine Band
Bubble Butt — Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars, Tyga, Mystic)
Boogie in Your Butt — Eddie Murphy
Anaconda — Nicki Manaj
Big Ole Butt — LL Cool J
Country Girl (Shake It for Me) — Luke Bryan
Baby Got Back — Sir Mix-A-Lot
Salt Shaker — Ying Yang Twins, Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz
Thong Song — Sisqó
Fat Bottomed Girls — Queen
Now that you’ve got the playlist, build a better booty with this workout: