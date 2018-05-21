Playlist: 30-Minute Cardio Booster

Ready to get sweaty? We’ve got 30 minutes of pump-up music that will keep you going strong! Do a 2-3 minute warmup with the music of your choice and then tune into our upbeat cardio playlist of today’s biggest songs perfect for your cardio workout.
I Know What You Did Last Summer — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Where Are Ü Now — Skrillex & Diplo (with Justin Bieber & Jack Ü)
Focus — Ariana Grande
Love Myself — Hailee Steinfeld
Bo$$ — Fifth Harmony
No Control — One Direction
Sax — Fleur East
Wake Up — The Vamps
Work This Body — WALK THE MOON