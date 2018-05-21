Playlist: 30-Minute Cardio Booster

Ready to get sweaty? We’ve got 30 minutes of pump-up music that will keep you going strong! Do a 2-3 minute warmup with the music of your choice and then tune into our upbeat cardio playlist of today’s biggest songs perfect for your cardio workout.

I Know What You Did Last Summer — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Videos by PopCulture.com

Where Are Ü Now — Skrillex & Diplo (with Justin Bieber & Jack Ü)

Focus — Ariana Grande

Love Myself — Hailee Steinfeld

Bo$$ — Fifth Harmony

No Control — One Direction

Sax — Fleur East

Wake Up — The Vamps

Work This Body — WALK THE MOON