Paris Hilton’s Double Wardrobe Malfunction Would Be A Horrible Start To The Week

Paris Hilton had a disastrous red carpet appearance at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. On Sunday night, the 36-year-old had a double wardrobe malfunction that was the result of a particularly tricky gown.

The blond bombshell was donning a sparkly dress that had an extremely deep scooped neckline. She was barely able to keep her assets contained in the revealing getup and nearly came spilling out right there on the red carpet.

Live. Love. Sparkle.... ✨✨❤️✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

While struggling to adjust her gown, Paris got her heel caught in the extremely high thigh slit and nearly tripped. She had to reach down to fix the train of the dress and then had more issues with the neckline as she bent over towards the ground.

To complete her outfit, the Simple Life star rocked metallic shoes and carried a flashy handbag.

Even though it wasn't Paris' best moment, she still looked totally stunning in the glitzy gown and laughed off the entire incident. Sunday was a huge night for the model as she was in attendance at the awards event in order to receive the Fragrance Of the Year aware for her perfume, Gold Rush, according to Daily Mail.

After the event, Paris Hilton shared several pics on Instagram to celebrate her victory. She put her glamorous dress on full display while holding her trophy in the photos.

Paris captioned the first snap: "So proud & honored to have won the #FragranceOfTheYearAward for my @GoldRushFragrance tonight at the #HollywoodBeautyAwards. Thank you too all my fans for your love & support."

So proud & honored to have won the #FragranceOfTheYearAward for my @GoldRushFragrance tonight at the #HollywoodBeautyAwards. ✨👸🏼🏆✨ Thank you to all my fans for your love & support🤗 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Shortly thereafter, Paris posted another pic as she was still reveling in her victory.

She shared a photo of her hoisting her trophy in the air with a slew of emojis and the hashtags "#GoldRushFragrance," "#FragranceOfTheYearAward," and "#YAS" in the caption.

✨👸🏼🏆✨ #GoldRushFragrance #FragranceOfTheYearAward 👑 #YAS! 🎉🎉🍾 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

