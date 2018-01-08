7 Oral Sex Positions to Help You Break out of Your Rut

Oral sex is generally a win-win; give it and your partner is almost guaranteed to appreciate the gesture, and receive it knowing that it puts you that much closer to orgasm. But it can be tough to know how to mix it up when you’re both tired of the classic oral pose, with one of you laying down while the other bestows all the attention. Read on for seven positions to ensure that oral sex stays exciting and pleasurable for both of you.

1. About Face

This position is great because it preserves your viewpoint, giving you a front-row seat to your partner’s ministrations, while also switching up the angle of your vagina to your partner’s face, opening you up to new sensations.

2. Doggy-style oral

We all know how much guys love doing it doggy-style because they can control the rhythm and speed, but letting them lick you from behind puts you in the driver’s seat, taking control of the angle and pressure while he does all the work.

3. The Spiderman

This move combines the pleasure of giving your guy oral with the full view of your gorgeous body he usually misses out on when you lay flat on the bed. While you lay on your back with your head off the bed and go down on him, he stands with his hands free to touch your nipples and clitoris, making this a move you’ll both enjoy.

4. The Seated Plumber

Similar to traditional oral sex, this position involves the receiver sitting down while the giver kneels on their knees before them. This position can work for both women and men, and offers the receiver not just the pleasure of oral sex, but also the opportunity to, with permission, control the pacing.

5. The Cliffhanger

If a clitoral orgasm is what you’re after, this position is most likely to get you there. Sit on the edge of the bed with your legs draped over the side. Your guy can then sidle up to you and pay attention to that all-important clitoris, and with both your hands free, there’s plenty of opportunities for some nipple foreplay.

6. The Deep V

If you have trouble concentrating while receiving oral sex, this is the position for you. Lie on the edge of the bed, raise your legs into a v-shape and grab your thighs (knee-bending is totally okay here if you aren’t feeling so flexible). Your man can go down on you, massaging your inner thighs and keeping you in the moment so you don’t lose out on that O moment.

7. Standing Oral

Just like standing sex is the classic go-to for a quickie, this can be a great option when you want to go down or be gone down on, fast. This position also gives the receiver an amazing view of their partner as they lick and suck them.

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.