Oral Positions That Get the Job Done for You Too

Giving your man a blowjob can be an extremely rewarding experience, both physically and mentally, if you play your cards right. Despite what some may think, oral sex doesn’t have to be all about pleasing one partner at a time; it can be a great way to spice up your intimate time while both of you get off.

Not sure how to pleasure yourself while you’re busy working your magic on a guy’s parts? Here are six positions that promote orgasms for both partners while also taking the steam-factor up a notch.

This position is one you might not think of on your own, but once you discover it, it will change your oral sex game for life. Have your male partner stand at the end of the bed, then lie down so that your head lines up with his pelvis and your feet face in the opposite direction. The two of you should look like a capital T from the side. Then, use your mouth to pleasure his penis while he leans forward and rubs your private area. The stimulation will be intense for both of you, especially if he throws a few thrusts into the mixture.

Pretty much everyone knows the 69 move where you orient yourself so that both partners’ private parts are aligned with the other person’s mouth. Since this might already be old news for some, let’s talk about how you can take it to the next level: get hands more involved in the mix. Use your fingers to toy with the other person’s private areas while also working your tongue along their penis or vagina. Before you know it, both of you will be going a little crazy.

Have the guy lie down on the bed, then work your head down to his pelvic area and begin the blowjob. As you drive him insane with your mouth and tongue, use a pillow or sex a toy to pleasure yourself. Simply lie the object down underneath your genitals and begin humping as you give him oral. You’ll be so preoccupied with how good it feels that you’ll forget you used to just focus on his penis during a blowjob.

In this position, the woman will position her clitoris over the man’s face while her face is above his penis. This may sound like the beginning to the 69, but there’s a big difference: the woman lifts her pelvis away from the man’s face so that he can rub her sexual parts intensely while she goes to town on his manhood. It’s a hot position and one that’s sure to be repeated in the future once you try it for the first time.

Many women can become extremely aroused while performing felatio. The next time this happens, the woman should place her lady parts over the guy’s leg as she sucks. Then, she can begin rubbing against his leg and pleasuring herself while continuing the blowjob. Chances are, this will turn the guy on even more and leave both of you feeling incredibly turned on.

If you’re comfortable using a dildo or vibrator, this is one of the most fantastic ways to receive mutual pleasure during oral sex. The woman begins by kneeling down in front of the man and kissing his genitals, then moving into a full blowjob. Then, as she pleasures his penis, she begins riding a dildo while kneeling. The stimulation you’ll both receive is well worth the effort.

Still not convinced that blowjobs can be sexy for both the man and the woman? Give one of these techniques a try and see what you’re saying afterward. After all, there’s no reason for just one of you can orgasm when both of you can be satisfied.

