On A Diet? 10 Foods You Can (And Should) Eat A Lot Of

Diets are daunting enough without the added pressure of knowing exactly what foods you should be chowing down on every day! We rarely associate large quantities of food with dieting, but we’ve compiled a list of tasty treats you should be eating as much as possible. Take a look to learn more about how you should be stocking your pantry.

1. Kale: Kale isn’t considered a superfood just because it looks nice and healthy. This leafy green is practically overflowing with antioxidants, vitamins and fiber! Kale can seem a little intimidating to cook with, so if you’re looking for inspiration, check out some of our favorite recipes here: Roasted Butternut Squash with Kale, Crispy Kale Chips, and Kale-tastic Green Juice.

2. Black beans: Making sure your daily meals are stocked with healthy sources of protein is absolutely key to losing weight. Black beans offer a whopping 15 grams of protein, and absolutely none of the saturated fat found in most protein sources. Looking for a mouthwatering lunch that incorporates this power-packed superfood? Give this Quinoa Wrap with Black Beans, Feta and Avocado a try.

3. Pomegranates: Not only are these juicy fruits packed full of about 4 grams of delicious fiber, but they are also known to contain cancer-fighting properties! Pomegranates can be a lot of work to prep, but buying natural juice can be just as beneficial as the fruit itself.

4. Avocados: Don’t let the fat content of these babies scare you away; avocados can work wonders for your waistline! They contain healthy monounsaturated fats that help you stay full longer than other veggies, so be sure to slip a little of this creamy treat into your next meal! Be sure to try our Avocado Chicken Salad or our Avocado Pineapple Popsicles to satisfy your cravings!

5. Oatmeal: Eggs for breakfast, day in and day out, can get old really fast, especially when we have to dodge those calorie-dense classics like pancakes and French toast. Luckily, whipping up a bowl of oatmeal is a great, healthy way to keep you full and satisfied all morning long! Oatmeal is an excellent source of soluble fiber and healthy carbs, which will help keep those energy levels up until lunchtime! Learn more about the different kinds of oatmeal by clicking here.

6. Quinoa: Like oatmeal, quinoa is packed with healthy carbs and grains that will help keep you fuller longer without tacking on any additional pounds. Plus, quinoa is incredibly versatile, and can be transformed through a variety of simple cooking techniques! Want to give this protein-packed grain a try? Check out these recipes: Clean Eating Quinoa Salad and Chicken and Broccoli Quinoa Bake.

7. Green tea: We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, especially when we are trying to lose those love handles. If you’re getting tired of chugging water, why not swap it out for a mug of green tea? Green tea has tons of antioxidants that will up your fat burn and help you shed that extra weight! Need more reasons to love green tea? Click here to learn more.

8. Salmon: If you’re craving something a little more hearty than lean meat, why not swap out that chicken for a succulent slab of salmon? This fish offers up a variety of nutrients that our bodies need while on a diet, including healthy fats, vitamins and lots of protein. Looking for some of our favorite salmon recipes? Take a look at our Healthy Salmon Sushi Bowls or our Skinny Salmon Burgers.

9. Blueberries: We don’t like to discriminate, but blueberries do stand out from the masses when it comes to eating right! They are packed with key nutrients like fiber and vitamins, and are also known for their anti-aging effects. They are the perfect snack for work, and can also be mixed in with your favorite yogurt or oatmeal for a delectable, nutritious treat!

10. Wine: Alright, be sure to take this recommendation with a grain of salt! Wine contains an antioxidant commonly found in grape skin that can actually stop or at least limit the amount of fat storage in the body. Be sure not to overindulge, though! Too much alcohol can be damaging and can often result in weight gain, rather than weight loss.

Want to learn more? Check out these sources: Eating Well, Health Magazine, Authority Nutrition.