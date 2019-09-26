No-Fail Healthy Lunches: 7 Ways for 7 Days

Lunch in the office can be a huge diet pitfall. When there’s trays of slightly old muffins, birthdays to celebrate and co-workers inviting you to dine out, temptation is everywhere. The best way to keep yourself from spending extra cash on an unhealthy lunch is to pack something you’ll actually look forward to. To help you out, here are seven lunches that you can rotate through to stay on a healthy track!

1. Skinny Pizza Wrap: No need to order a pizza! Make your own simple version! These pizza wraps are great because it’s unique enough to get yourself out of a boring lunch routine and you can make several to pack in the kids’ lunches as well! Click here to be taken to the recipe.



Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Skinny Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork: Make this slow cooker meal in bulk, then save your dinner leftovers for lunch! Not only will you get a few meals out of it, but you can eat in on a sandwich, by itself or in a tortilla! Check it out here.

No microwave access? Here are 10 No-Heat options perfect for the office!

3. Shrimp Caesar Salad: Make this ahead of time but store the dressing in its own container so it doesn’t get soggy. It makes for a fresh and tasty lunch and the shrimp will guarantee you stay fuller longer! Get the recipe here!



4. PB&J Sushi: This is a simple lunch but it’s a classic! We’ve revamped it into something a little more fun, so you can look forward to eating it. Plus, it’s great for your kids’ lunches too. Click here for the details.

5. Light Egg Salad: We love our lightened up version of egg salad! We’ve managed to keep the classic flavor while cutting the fat out! Pack it separately from your sandwich to prevent any soggy bread and enjoy! See the ingredients here.



6. Asian Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps: Make this Asian Chicken Salad ahead of time and pack it up for lunch! It makes for a unique flavor that will have all your coworkers jealous! You can make enough of this to have a few days in a row or, if you’re feeling generous, let hubby pack some in his lunch. Click here for the recipe.



7. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad: Tangy and full of zest, this quinoa salad makes for a great lunch! You don’t need to heat it and it’s packed with protein so you’ll stay full all day! See the recipe here.

Still not enough healthy lunch options? We’ve got 30 more here!