No Excuses Strength and Cardio Workout [VIDEO]

Wanting to tone and strengthen, trim and tighten? No more excuses! You have a million other responsibilities and things to do, but it’s time to take a few moments for yourself. Real Mom Model Melissa pushes you through three circuits of strength and cardio exercises. Grab a pair of dumbbells and some water. It’s time to reward yourself with a little sweat!
MOVES YOU’LL SEE
Videos by PopCulture.com
Circuit #1
- Reverse Crunches
- Jump Squats
- Crab Twists
Circuit #2
- Speed Skaters
- Boat Crunch
- Reverse Plank with Leg Raise
Circuit #3
- Mountain Climbers
- Side Lunge Press
- Pushup with Triceps Extension