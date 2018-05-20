Lifestyle

No Excuses Strength and Cardio Workout [VIDEO]

Wanting to tone and strengthen, trim and tighten? No more excuses! You have a million other responsibilities and things to do, but it’s time to take a few moments for yourself. Real Mom Model Melissa pushes you through three circuits of strength and cardio exercises. Grab a pair of dumbbells and some water. It’s time to reward yourself with a little sweat!

MOVES YOU’LL SEE

Circuit #1

  • Reverse Crunches
  • Jump Squats
  • Crab Twists

Circuit #2

  • Speed Skaters
  • Boat Crunch
  • Reverse Plank with Leg Raise

Circuit #3

  • Mountain Climbers
  • Side Lunge Press
  • Pushup with Triceps Extension
