No Excuses Strength and Cardio Workout [VIDEO]

Wanting to tone and strengthen, trim and tighten? No more excuses! You have a million other responsibilities and things to do, but it’s time to take a few moments for yourself. Real Mom Model Melissa pushes you through three circuits of strength and cardio exercises. Grab a pair of dumbbells and some water. It’s time to reward yourself with a little sweat!

MOVES YOU’LL SEE

Videos by PopCulture.com

Circuit #1

Reverse Crunches

Jump Squats

Crab Twists

Circuit #2

Speed Skaters

Boat Crunch

Reverse Plank with Leg Raise

Circuit #3