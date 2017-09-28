Nick Cannon’s Friend Killed In Mass Shooting

Nick Cannon revealed that one of the victims of the San Diego mass shooting was one of his childhood friends.

Monique Clark, the woman killed in the shooting that took place on Sunday in La Jolla, was reportedly close to the former America's Got Talent host when the two were coming of age. In the tragic incident, a shooter identified as Peter Selis randomly opened fire on a birthday party at an apartment complex pool area injuring six people and killing one.

On Monday night, Nick Cannon took to Instagram to share a touching message about his late friend.

The 36-year-old shared the photo with the caption: "My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can't express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen...Rest in Paradise."

The attack happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday at the La Jolla Crossroads complex in University City, according to The New York Times.

The shooter, Peter Selis, was reportedly "distraught" and "depressed" following a breakup with his former girlfriend and decided to open fire on a group of civilians while talking to his ex on a cellphone.

"It is apparent that Selis wanted his girlfriend to listen in as he carried out his rampage," Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said during a news conference on Monday.

The gunman was shot and killed by the authorities that arrived on the scene. Selis reportedly pointed his gun at them, and the police were forced to shoot him.

