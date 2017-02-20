Netflix’s ‘The OA’ Renewed For Second Season

Netflix has become such a powerhouse of compelling, original series that they're allowed to experiment with their release strategy. Last year, the streaming service dropped the series The OA on unexpecting viewers, who instantly connected with its out-there science fiction themes. Based on that success, Netflix has announced that it will go forward with a second season of the series.

The OA stars Brit Marling as an adopted daughter who goes missing for seven years. When she returns to her family, she has regained her sight (something she lost before her adoption) and her body is covered in bizarre scars. In addition to her physical changes, she refers to herself as "The OA," something no one seems to understand.

Instead of divulging the details of her whereabouts to the authorities, The OA seeks out other troubled individuals within her community who all seem to be searching for something. The first season was full of many twists, turns, and mysterious revelations.

The original eight episodes were highly entertaining and full of plenty of science fiction wonder, so getting more information about the character in the second season is great news for fans. With her work in films like Sound of My Voice and Another Earth, Marling is no stranger to smart, sophisticated science fiction, so we can expect her to bring those themes to another season of the series.

Are you excited for another season of The OA? Let us know what you thought of the first season in the comments!

