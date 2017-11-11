7 Once-in-a-Lifetime Sex Experiences You Need to Have

A quick game of “Never Have I Ever” can reveal a lot about a person’s sexual proclivity, but there are some things even the most tame partners should experience at least once in their lives.

Some are tied to life events like marriage or birthdays, while others are sort of rites of passage in expanding your sexual repertoire.

If you’re lucky enough to have been through them all, you’ll know that some passionate acts are worthy of their own rom-coms while others make for potentially regrettable decisions.

No matter the outcome, each of these sex experiences will make for unforgettable memories and will certainly teach you a thing or two about what gets you going most between the sheets (or elsewhere, if you find that you’re into that.)

Keep reading to discover seven must-have sex experiences, plus how you can recreate them if the moment has already passed.

1. Birthday sex:

Perhaps the hottest thing about birthday sex is that it’s clear who’ll be doing all the work to deliver the “present” to the guest of honor. This anticipation of being wooed and pampered can make the receiving partner feel insanely sexy and the giver will revel in the control they possess, working every stroke specifically to please their partner on the special occasion.

Luckily, this once-in-a-lifetime experience happens twice a year for the giver and receiver, and each birthday brings along a year of sexual wisdom. This perfectly packaged gift just keeps on giving.

2. Forbidden sex:

There are appropriate times and vastly inappropriate times for sex. But at least once in your life, dare to cross that line for a little forbidden fun.

Whether that means you sneak away at a friend’s house party for some fun in their laundry room, have at it in a public place or squeeze in a quickie during a family vacation, this type of sex will get your adrenaline pumping. There’s just something about being naughty outside the comfort of your bedroom, with the added risk of being caught, that makes for an unforgettable orgasmic experience.

3. Feels-like-the-first-time sex:

Your first time with a partner is accompanied with the thrill of discovery — learning how your new lover moves and feels, showing them your vulnerability and syncing your emotional connection. It’s also usually pretty awkward, especially if you’re a bit rusty.

But as you find your groove through welcomed practice, it’s easy to sink into a routine of positions and lose that initial breath-taking feeling of sexual discovery with a partner.

Bring the energy back into your sex life by finding a new way to stimulate your senses.

How? Try blindfolding your partner before you begin and adopting a new position to surprise them. Bring in an edible treat or a glass of champagne into the bedroom to tease your taste buds. Secure your partner’s hands and feet with silk ties, taking control over their pleasure.



4. Make-up sex:

This isn’t to say that sex is the answer to your problems, but pumping out some frustration is too hot to pass up altogether. And if a scuffle with your partner actually leaves you feeling kind of horny, there’s a reason for that.

“When you fight, anger drives up testosterone in both men and women,” anthropologist Helen Fisher told Men’s Health. “If you go to bed with increased testosterone and agitation, the sex drive is going to be stronger.”

Luckily, you don’t have to have an all-out brawl to experience a heightened libido and have solid make-up sex. Engaging in any competitive activity with your partner — like playing a board game or a round of mini golf — can imitate these feelings of agitation and tension without the emotional distress that comes with a serious fight. And either way, you’ll end the night in a win.

5. Thrill-seeking sex:

Every couple has their go-to progression during sex (does missionary, girl-on-top, missionary sound familiar?). It’s good to know what works, but taking a risk on the fly can intensify your orgasm to reach new heights.

At least once in your relationship, spontaneously buy a sex toy, slip into make-shift costumes for a role-playing date or do something that makes you both say, “I can’t believe we just did that.”

Whether it ends up being amazing or awful, you’ll make a memory with your partner and you’ll gain more confidence to explore your sexual repertoire when inspiration hits.

6. Never-again sex:

It sounds rough, but this kind of sex can be the most fun (or at least the most memorable)!

At least once in your relationship, you and your partner should commit to trying a new, out-of-the-ordinary position straight from the kama sutra that looks more like a Bavarian pretzel silhouette than a sex position.

If there’s a move that has you thinking, ‘How does that even work?’ you have to try it.

The best case scenario is that you’ll find a hot new number for nights when you’re feeling extra frisky, but you’ll likely just end up rolling on the floor in uncontrollable laughter together, vowing never to go there again. Either way, it makes for an unforgettable night.

7. Baby-making sex:

Before you’re ready to expand you family, sex is just a tool for body-shaking pleasure that transforms any average couple into sexual gods for the hour.

But when you decide to do it with the intention to make a baby, the vibe shifts to bring an intense emotional connection to your love-making sessions. It slows down your movements, you kiss more and your eye contact never wavers. These are the kind of sessions that’ll make you orgasm, then cry tears of happiness and love.

Once you’ve experienced that feeling, you can recreate it (with or without the accompanying risk of pregnancy) to sustain that unparalleled emotional connection with your lover.

Light a few candles, play some relaxing music (your wedding song, perhaps) and lie face-to-face in bed. Focus on kissing and maintaining eye contact before beginning sex in the same position. Throughout the love-making session, tell your partner about those butterfly feelings in your stomach and whisper loving compliments; you could even recite your wedding vows to make for a perfect, romantic experience.