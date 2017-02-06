Miss Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show? Watch It Over Again

Are you watching the Super Bowl? No? Then you probably missed the insane Lady Gaga halftime show!

When it was announced that Lady Gaga would be performing during the Halftime show, a lot of people thought it could be another botched performance - looking at you Black Eye Peas halftime show. Others thought we'd get another great gif - looking at you Left Shark. But what we got was so much more.

Not only did Gaga's performance go off without a hitch, she put together an insane show. From her entrance, which not only included her jumping down from the roof of the stadium onto a raised platform on the stage, but also included hundreds of drones flying behind her, to her literally dropping the mic at the end and jumping off stage, this was a performance to go down in the history books.

If you missed the performance in its entirety, don't worry, we've got you covered. You don't have to search through Twitter for snippets here and there.

Watch the entire performance here.

What did you think of Gaga's performance? Do you think it was better than last year, the year before? Let us know in the comments below.

[H/T YouTube/NFL]