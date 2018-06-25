These Decadent Mint Chocolate Protein Balls Are Actually a Healthy Snack in Disguise

Who said snacks have to be junk food? With these mint chocolate protein balls, you’ll be fueling up for that workout you’ve got planned after work while tricking your taste buds into thinking they’re getting a rich decadent treat. The dates give these balls their natural sweetness, while the almond butter is responsible for their smooth, nougatty texture. The mint extract perfectly balances the cocoa powder, but if you’re not a mint chocolate chip fan, it can easily be omitted. Ready to kick those junk food cravings to the curb?

Recipe: Mint Chocolate Protein Balls

Prep time: ​15 minutes

Cook time:​ None

Yields: 14

Serving size: 1 ball

Ingredients

10 Medjool dates

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

⅔ cup almond butter (or any nut butter)

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon mint extract

Instructions

Coarsely cut up the dates and add them to the food processor with the rest of the ingredients. Process until it all holds together, about 1 minute. Roll into 14 balls (about 1 scant tablespoon each).

Nutrition Information

Calories: 119

Calories from fat: 64

Fat: 7g

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 13mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 5

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

