These Decadent Mint Chocolate Protein Balls Are Actually a Healthy Snack in Disguise

Who said snacks have to be junk food? With these mint chocolate protein balls, you’ll be fueling up for that workout you’ve got planned after work while tricking your taste buds into thinking they’re getting a rich decadent treat. The dates give these balls their natural sweetness, while the almond butter is responsible for their smooth, nougatty texture. The mint extract perfectly balances the cocoa powder, but if you’re not a mint chocolate chip fan, it can easily be omitted. Ready to kick those junk food cravings to the curb?
MORE: These Foods Will Help You Burn Twice as Many Calories at the Gym
Videos by PopCulture.com
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Protein Balls
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: None
Yields: 14
Serving size: 1 ball
Ingredients
- 10 Medjool dates
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
- ⅔ cup almond butter (or any nut butter)
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ teaspoon mint extract
Instructions
- Coarsely cut up the dates and add them to the food processor with the rest of the ingredients. Process until it all holds together, about 1 minute.
- Roll into 14 balls (about 1 scant tablespoon each).
Nutrition Information
Calories: 119
Calories from fat: 64
Fat: 7g
Cholesterol: 3mg
Sodium: 13mg
Carbohydrates: 12g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 4g
SmartPoints: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.
Related:
15 High-Protein Foods That Will Fast-Track Your Weight Loss Goals
The Incredibly Common Breakfast Food That Can Help You Lose 65 Percent More Weight
6 Simple Exercises That Burn More Fat Than Running