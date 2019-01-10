Minimal Work Needed: 16 Meals Under 6 Ingredients

No time to hit the grocery? Not a problem! We love a simple recipe and these 16 fit the bill quite nicely. Instead of breaking out a box of mac and cheese, use one of these low-ingredient recipes for a quick fix!

1. Slow Cooker Apple Pie Oatmeal: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Why make it complicated? Start this slow cooker recipe the night before and wake up to a delicious smell and even more tasty breakfast. See the ingredient list here.

2. Skinny Barbecue Chicken Kabobs: With only six ingredients needed, this is an easy-to-make meal. Add them all onto a stick, grill and you’re good! It’s a great way to enjoy nice weather and your family will love them. Click here to get instructions.

3. Slow Cooker Shredded Chicken: What’s simpler than shredded chicken? Not a lot! Toss the chicken into your slow cooker and you’ll have a healthy and tender entree waiting for you! Click here to check it out.

4. Paleo Coconut Crusted Salmon with Honey Mustard : For only five ingredients, you can enjoy the sweet and savory flavor of this simple dish! No need to make an extra grocery run for this one. Check it out here!

5. Five-Ingredient Quinoa Mac n Cheese: Quinoa, a power food, is a great skinny swap for many meals, but have you tried it in mac and cheese? This is a great recipe for a simple and healthy meal! (via Simply Quinoa)

6. Skinny Pineapple Salsa Chicken: This is a five-ingredient meal your family will love. It’s also made in the slow cooker, making it even easier for you. If you are feelin’ crazy, there’s also a list of optional ingredients you can add to this dish. Check them out here.

7. Skinny Honey Mustard Chicken: This is a simple meal that has a lot of flavor! You only need five simple ingredients to make this recipe and your family will absolutely love it. Click here to see how it’s done.

8. Easy 3-Ingredient Chili: Simple, savory and hearty, this is the perfect recipe for a busy day when you and the family have growling bellies! It’ll fill them up and keep them happy. (via I Heart Naptime)

9. BBQ Turkey Meatloaf Cups with Cauliflower Mash: You’re going to love this American favorite in just five easy steps and just five easy ingredients (read: healthy alternatives like ground turkey)! Check out the recipe here.

10. BBQ and Peanut Chicken Tenders: Hello, delicious! Peanuts and tangy BBQ sauce is a combo the whole family will enjoy… even your pickiest little eaters that usually refuse to even touch chicken. See the recipe here.

11. Clean Eating Chicken Chipotle Bowl: Simple, tasty and good for you, this meal will be an instant winner. All you need is your Skinny Shredded Chicken and you’re ready to go! Click here for the nutrition info.

12. Peach and Ham Grilled Cheese Sandwich: Take your usual grilled cheese and let us make it better. This is a great lunch or dinner for the family! It’s fast, simple and delicious. Click here to get the details.

13. Sesame-Crusted Pork Tenderloin: Tender, juicy and only three ingredients! No, it’s not too good to be true! This is a recipe that anyone can follow. (via Better Recipes)

14. Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken: This recipe will require: three ingredients, one skillet and one appetite! It’s tasty, easy and a soon-to-be favorite recipe. (via Babble)

15. Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: The gooey, creamy, cheesy, chicken-y flavor is to die for! The broccoli in this dish is perfect, but you don’t have to stop there; this is a great place for hiding other veggies from your pickiest eaters! Check it out here!

16. Black Bean and Chicken Tostadas: Need dinner in a flash? These are easy ingredients to keep around the house for a quick Mexican dinner! You can make it quickly and will love every bite. (via My Fitness Pal)

Bonus: Looking for a side or snack that’s under 5 ingredients? Try out these Skinny Sweet Potato Chips!