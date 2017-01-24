Miley Cyrus Gives Heated Speech And Says ‘The Glass Ceiling Has Already Been Broken’

During the historic women's march on Saturday this past weekend, pop superstar Miley Cyrus took the podium to offer a message of hope and declare that the "glass ceiling" has already been broken.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer shared a video of her speech from the event on Instagram on Sunday evening. Cyrus captioned the video: "@glaad @happyhippiefdn @womensmarch @womensmarchla #womensmarchla #WMLA #whyimarch #hearourvoice @hillaryclinton #strongertogether."

"Happy Hippie and I, my foundation, we want action," the 24-year-old musician said. "We don't want to talk about change, but we want to be the change that we want to see. And to know that I'm not alone in this dream that we are going to see become a reality brings me such hope. And hope is a crucial component in creating the world that we want to live in."

Miley continued by saying: "We have to never stop believing. We have to never give up. We are living proof that we are stronger together. I'm going to lose my sh*t because I just want you guys to all know that the glass ceiling has already been broken."

Over the course of the campaign season, Cyrus was an outspoken supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. When Donald Trump officially won the election in early November, Miley Cyrus shared a tearful response to the results on Twitter.

"Given the result [of the election], maybe I really am different… but maybe a lot of people that I'm surrounded by think with open arms and open minds like I do," Cyrus said.

"I've been very vocal for my support for everyone besides Donald Trump — heavily supported Bernie, heavily supported Hillary, and I still think that, in her lifetime, she deserves to be the first female president, and that's what makes me so sad. I wish she had an opportunity because she fought for so long and because I believe her when she says that she loves this country. This is all she's ever done; she's given her life to make it better."

After the woman's march, Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to the outpouring of criticism against him.

What are your thoughts about Miley Cyrus saying the "glass ceiling has already been broken?"

