Mia Khalifa Shares Gym Video, But There’s A Catch

Mia Khalifa is no stranger to posting videos from the gym. However, her latest clip from near an exercise facility definitely has a catch.

In the former adult actress' new comical clip, she was shown eating ice cream in a hallway. When the camera pans around, Mia Khalifa is staring at the gym like she has no intentions of putting down her frozen treat and doing a workout.

The video was a smash hit with Mia's followers as they viewed it more than 199k times and dished out hundreds of comments.

While this video showed off the sports commentator's sense of humor, many of her recent photos and videos display her famously curvy body.

