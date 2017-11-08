Mia Khalifa Shares Gym Video, But There’s A Catch
Mia Khalifa is no stranger to posting videos from the gym. However, her latest clip from near an exercise facility definitely has a catch.
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on
In the former adult actress' new comical clip, she was shown eating ice cream in a hallway. When the camera pans around, Mia Khalifa is staring at the gym like she has no intentions of putting down her frozen treat and doing a workout.
The video was a smash hit with Mia's followers as they viewed it more than 199k times and dished out hundreds of comments.
While this video showed off the sports commentator's sense of humor, many of her recent photos and videos display her famously curvy body.
Click "Start Slideshow" to see more of Mia Khalifa's latest Instagram snaps.
What is your favorite Mia Khalifa Instagram post?
[H/T Instagram: Mia Khalifa]
prevnext
Gonna be at Steampunk Saloon tonight at 630 for the @doubletoastedfanpage podcast talking NCAA tourney and a lot more. Tune in on DoubleToasted.com to watch the live stream of it!
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on
prevnext
Happy birthday to the only thing I miss about Miami. I'd take you and your friendship over that view and those dugout seats any day, @aymeevalero ♥️ The wang to my chicken, always down for anything and everything - our shenanigans aren't over yet! See you in Austin!
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on
prevnext
Not an April fools joke, @bluebellaofficial is having a 50% off lingerie sale! Judging by the compliments I got last night, I'd get in on these deals if I were you ? follow the link in my bio to check out what they have and stock up to add a sexy peekaboo touch to your summer style ✨
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on
prev
A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on