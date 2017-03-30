‘Threesome’ Photo Reveals A Potentially Different Story About Mel B’s Divorce

A new photo has emerged that could potentially tell a much different story about Mel B's divorce than what has been reported thus far.

Is that my mouth??? Is that @officialmelb ring?? A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Apr 24, 2016 at 12:55pm PDT

Last year, the America's Got Talent host's estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, took to Instagram to share a picture that suggested the two of them could have possibly been involved in a threesome. The photo actually belonged to reality star Kim Kardashian but 41-year-old Belafonte re-posted the picture, and it has just recently re-surfaced.

The image shows a man and two women that appear to be lying on a bed. The man, who looks to have the same facial structure as Stephen has his hand on one woman's thigh while resting his head on the other woman's torso.

Belafonte teased his fans by captioning the snap: "Is that my mouth??? Is that @officialmelb ring??

At the time, Kim Kardashian took to her app to reveal that nothing that is suggested in the photos actually happened.

"It's been a while since our friends have been together and all dressed up, so we were just feeling inspired and wanted to take fun pics," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "It was a different way to capture moments from the night. We were all so into snapping and coming up with different ideas."

The photo seemed innocent after Kim Kardashian offered the explanation on her app. However, Stephen's brother Jeremiah recently spoke out on the Kylie and Jackie O show in Australia saying that Belafonte and Mel B had a "very fun loose open kind of relationship."

"In my opinion, and I am only giving my opinion here, if you're not a very mature person and you're not very solid, if you're going to look at that as a license to then do whatever the hell you want then someone is going to end up feeling unappreciated," Jeremiah said.

As the interview went on, Jeremiah revealed that he thinks that their "open" relationship might have ended up being the causation for the divorce.

"[Stephen's] not a bad guy by any means but he can be a little rough around the edges and he wasn't probably picking up on the signs that Melanie wasn't quite happy," said Jeremiah.

Jeremiah then dished on further details about their alleged sexual interactions that oftentimes involved third parties.

"They liked to bring a stripper over and have a little fun and stuff like that," he said while talking to the Daily Star.

Do you think Stephen Belafonte's promiscuous behavior could be the reason Mel B decided to file for divorce?

