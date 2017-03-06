There Is A Massive Detail We Didn’t Know About Mel B’s Picture Honoring Her Late Father

Mel B has reportedly buried the hatchet on a decade-long feud with her sister as the two of them came together while mourning their late father. The 41-year-old shared a photo on Instagram that showed her and her 36-year-old sister Danielle holding hands with their father, Martin.

The former Spice Girls singer posted the touching picture with the caption:

"It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St. Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve...With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad."

After posting the touching photo on Instagram, the America's Got Talent host's followers took to the comments section to express their condolences.

According to Mirror, Mel B and her sister Danielle had a falling out back in 2007 over a disagreement about the singer's marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

Multiple times Danielle has been outspoken about not wanting to have a "family reunion" with Mel B, but the two have managed to set aside their differences in the wake of their father's passing.

A source close to Mel B spoke out about the situation. On Sunday, the insider told The Sun:

"Mel is finally back in touch with her family and everyone is thrilled. It was a very sad time for everyone to go so long without speaking but now they are working hard to keep relationships positive and healthy. It took for Mel to realize that life was too short to keep this going. She's really pleased she took the step of finally reaching out to them. Mel even had her mom on the set of Lip Sync Battle recently and for Phoenix's 18th birthday party in Los Angeles next month the family are invited over and are absolutely thrilled."

