Mariah Carey Reveals Cleavage-Filled ‘Good Morning’ Pic

R&B diva Mariah Carey gave fans and followers a cleavage filled good morning pic.

The singer took to social media showing herself in the morning sunlight wrapped in a white towel.

Her hair was flowing down her side and she gave the camera a big smile. She captioned the simple Instagram snap, "Good mornting! [smile emoji]."

Good mornting! 😄 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

This isn't the first time Mariah has shared a steamy pic on her Instagram account. Just recently, she posted a picture posing next to Pharrell Williams. He was dressed in a black suit, while Carey wore a fitting green dress that showed off her legs and cleavage.

#Aries 😉 @pharrell A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 27, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

Carey also went on to post a picture of her and her adorable kids. She was wearing a maroon leather jacket and a t-shirt. She accessorized her look with reflective black shades. Her kids are wearing matching red sweatshirts and have the same glasses as their mom.

She captioned the pic, "Me and #demkids #universal."

Me and #demkids #universal A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:13pm PST

