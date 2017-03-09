Mariah Carey Reveals Cleavage-Filled ‘Good Morning’ Pic
R&B diva Mariah Carey gave fans and followers a cleavage filled good morning pic.
The singer took to social media showing herself in the morning sunlight wrapped in a white towel.
Her hair was flowing down her side and she gave the camera a big smile. She captioned the simple Instagram snap, "Good mornting! [smile emoji]."
This isn't the first time Mariah has shared a steamy pic on her Instagram account. Just recently, she posted a picture posing next to Pharrell Williams. He was dressed in a black suit, while Carey wore a fitting green dress that showed off her legs and cleavage.
Carey also went on to post a picture of her and her adorable kids. She was wearing a maroon leather jacket and a t-shirt. She accessorized her look with reflective black shades. Her kids are wearing matching red sweatshirts and have the same glasses as their mom.
She captioned the pic, "Me and #demkids #universal."
