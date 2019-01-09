Mama Mia! 6 Healthy Lasagna Recipes

The Italian cuisine is arguably one of the easiest and most convenient food genres to cook in a short amount of time and for a large number of guests. Lasagna, in particular, is a dish that is adored by many and can be enjoyed for a long time (i.e., fresh from the oven and reheated from the freezer). Traditional lasagna is loaded with high calories and carbs, but over time, chefs and food bloggers have modified the recipe to make it a healthier food option. Italian for Sunday night dinner has never sounded more tempting than it does now!

1. Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna: In the mood for a lean, mean lasagna cuisine? Our recipe yields lasagna that is only 337 calories and 27 grams of protein per serving — a perfect dish for Sunday family dinner! Click here to check our our recipe!

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Lasagna Soup: Lasagna as a soup might sound strange, but it’s surprisingly satisfying! Everything you love about lasagna and its extremely delicious ingredients are thrown together in the form of soup, making it an easy, filling and hearty dinner recipe. (via Skinnytaste)

(Photo: Skinnytaste)

Check out our Lasagna Rolls for another family-friendly meal!

3. Enchilada Lasagna: This yummy recipe combines Mexican with Italian in the perfect lasagna recipe for a busy week night. Prepare the ingredients ahead of time, then pop it in the oven! Voila! Click here for the recipe.

4. Green Chili Chicken Lasagna: Move over red sauce! This is a Southwest take on a classic dish we all know and love: lasagna! The chopped green chilies give this dish a slight bite, while the creamy yogurt-based salsa verde and ricotta cool it off. Find the recipe here!

5. Low-Carb Squash and Spinach Lasagna: Instead of a traditional lasagna with pasta, opt for this low-carb lasagna where squash serves as the noodles. We promise it still tastes delicious, and your waistline will thank you! Print the recipe here.

6. Healthy Pizza Lasagna Rolls: The kids will love these fun, pizza-style lasagna rolls! They’l be so intrigued by the lasagna roll that they won’t even stop to search for the veggies inside. You’ll feel good knowing it has 20 grams of protein and only 346 calories. Check it out here!