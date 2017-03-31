Maksim Chmerkovskiy Makes Huge Claim About Winning ‘DWTS’ After Injury

Don't count him out just yet! Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy has spoken out following his calf injury, and he believes that there is still chance that he and his partner, Glee alum Heather Morris, can come back and win this year's competition.

On Friday, the 37-year-old shared a video via Good Morning America to address Morris. Even though he has been sidelined by an injury, Maksim still has high expectations for the two of them.

"I still feel like we have a chance and you deserve it," he said. "I want to give you 150% effort and, you know, as physically active, you know, at my best when nothing hurt."

A source close to the professional dancer spoke out on Thursday while chatting with Entertainment Tonight to give a progress report on Maksim's surgery.

"He told everyone he will be back in a couple of weeks but that isn't true, it's a lot worse than everyone initially thought," the source said. "Doctors are insisting that Maks sit out for at least a month, but knowing Maks he will try and rush it and get back into the competition."

Chmerkovskiy plans to sit out the third week of DWTS, but he still said: "I want to come back and win."

Earlier this week, Maksim took to Instagram to share a message about how proud he is of Morris and to show his appreciation for Ala Bersten stepping in to take his spot during his absence.

He captioned the snap: "I'm so proud of @heatherelizabeth for getting it done in an amazing fashion! I'm sorry I couldn't be next to you, but I promise to work harder than ever and get my a** back to the ballroom as soon as humanly possible! HUGE (but not that huge [winky face emoji]) Thank You to @alanbersten for stepping in at the last second and doing a great job! And finally, to all our fans...I've said in the beginning of the season that I was back because of how supportive you've always been to me and I promise that this isn't the last you've seen of me. I will make every effort to make you proud yet...In the mean time PLEASE VOTE FOR #teamMaksimumHeat !!!"

Do you think Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris could still come back and win Dancing With the Stars despite his injury?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]