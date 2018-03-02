11 Ways to Make Girl on Top Even More Amazing

There are few positions better for female pleasure than the classic girl-on-top, or cowgirl, position. You get to control the rhythm, your clitoris gets some much-needed stimulation, and your partner can attend to some all-important butt grabbing and nipple squeezing thanks to your exposed chest and vulva. But to get even more thrills out of this position, try a few of the tweaks we’ve rounded up below.

Add a vibrator

Being on top means your hands are free to attend to other pleasurable activities like handling your favorite vibrator. Run it in circles on your clitoris, or, even if you’re feeling extra adventurous, put it on a low setting and graze it across your nipples.

Squeeze your legs

If you bring your knees closer toward your partner’s torso, you’ll increase the skin-to-skin contact between your clitoris and his pelvis, creating some delicious, sexy sensations.

Lean forward

If the most athletic among us can get a bit tired in this position, so to give yourself a break, lean forward and to one side of your partner’s torso, placing your hands on either side of his head. Your arms take more of the weight, giving your legs a break from all that thrusting action, and your chest is perfectly placed for some well-earned attention.

Take it to the side

Another great way to give your legs a break and add in some new sexy feels to this position is to lean your body to one side as your ride your partner.

Circle those hips

Instead of just thrusting back and forth, try slowing things down and circling you’re hips back and forth. The slower motions intensify skin-to-skin contact and give you both a chance to appreciate the view.

Dominate

Girl-on-top itself is a dominant position, with the woman setting the pace and rhythm, but to add in even more control, introduce some handcuffs or a blindfold into the mix. Your partner will be even more aroused now that he’s completely under your control.

Talk dirty

Girl-on-top position gives both partners plenty of space to share with each other your smuttiest fantasies, touching yourselves and each other as you do.

Lean back

Half the fun of girl on top is the amazing view that your partner gets of your gorgeous bod, so why not heighten the experience for him and lean back on your hands, exposing your gorgeous chest and nether regions in all their glory.

Make eye contact

This position is all about exposing each other’s vulnerabilities. Both partners’ bodies are totally on display and exposed, so why not heighten the intimacy with some sultry eye contact?

Bounce it

You’ve tried back and forth and circular motions, but to graduate to true girl-on-top excellence, you have to try bouncing at least once. This motion is exactly what it sounds like—bouncing up and down on your partner. Before you do this, make sure you have some leverage, either by placing your hands on his chest or on the mattress on either side of his torso. To really get him riled up, bounce down, then slide up until just the tip of his penis inside you, then carefully bounce down. He’ll go crazy for this move!

Take it to the floor

Executing this position on a bed can be difficult, because the softy, bouncy nature of mattresses can make it hard to get the stability necessary to find the rhythm and pace that works best for you. To remedy this, try this position out on a carpeted floor. You’ll find it way easier to go as fast or slow as you want, though we don’t recommend doing any bouncing on this harder surface, as it can be a bit painful for your partner’s back.

Try a few of these variations the next time you’re channelling your inner cowgirl and find the one that works best for you.

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

