Lose Fat With a Better Breakfast

Breakfast: You’re either from the camp that eats it every morning and loves it or you can’t even imagine eating a thing until lunch. If you reside in the latter camp, you’re setting yourself up for overeating later in the day as your body tries to compensate for the lack of nutrition that it was supposed to get first thing in the morning. Remember, your body has been fasting since the last meal you ate the night prior.

What you eat first thing in the morning can make or break your day. If you want to lose weight, specifically in your midsection, there are specific foods that you should be eating to shed unwanted weight. Adding more protein and fiber to your breakfast will help you stay full until lunch and ultimately will help you lose weight.

Increase Protein

When you eat more protein, you increase your satiety (hunger-reducing) hormones and reduce your hunger pangs. Protein increases your metabolism because your body is burning calories to metabolize and digest the protein. Take a peek at some of the best foods you can eat for breakfast to keep your metabolism stoked and your stomach from growling before lunchtime.

High protein foods

Eggs

A study published by the International Journal of Obesity found that eating eggs for breakfast instead of a highly-caloric, carb-laden bagel aids in weight loss. The protein in the eggs increased satiety while decreasing hunger hormones.

Get you early morning egg fix with our easy-to-make Skinny Greek Omelet! Full of flavor and only 204 calories!

​

Cottage Cheese

If you’re not a fan of eggs, another breakfast option is cottage cheese. Cottage cheese has a high amount of protein as well as calcium, A and B vitamins. Participants in a clinical trial increased their protein and dairy intake and saw significant weight loss.

This recipe for Avocado Toast with Cottage Cheese and Tomatoes from The Lemon Bowl is the perfect quick and easy no-cook meal – ideal for breakfast!

​

Chicken

Yes, you can have chicken for breakfast! Grilled chicken packs you with protein without packing in calories. Three ounces of chicken breast provides 19 grams of protein while only weighing in at 102 calories. Add chicken to your breakfast quiches, omelets, crepes, and frittatas.

Our Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata boasts five veggies mixed with lean protein from chicken and eggs. Whether you’re looking for a healthy breakfast or dinner, this nutrient-packed meal will satisfy. Simply serve it up with a slice of whole grain toast for breakfast or try it with a side salad for supper.

​

Broccoli

For the vegetarians and vegans, broccoli is higher in protein compared to most vegetables with 2.6 grams of protein per cup.

How do you incorporate broccoli into your breakfast grind? Easy, peasy with this delicious Broccoli Breakfast Bowl from Bailey Rae’s Kitchen. It is fresh, loaded with protein, and you feel healthier just eating it.

​

Whey Protein Supplements

If you’d like to get your protein from a different source or you’re short on time in the morning, whey protein supplements are plentiful. Whey is the byproduct after milk has been curdled and strained. Weight lifters often supplement their diets with whey protein before and after a weight lifting workout because of whey’s digestion rate and its ability to send amino acids to the muscles.

A great way to get Whey protein is protein powder. Check out our 17 Yummy, Nutrient-Packed Smoothies to step up your smoothie game!

Increase fiber intake

Fiber regulates digestion, lowers cholesterol, reduces blood glucose levels, among many other benefits.

In a study published by Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that by adding more fiber to the participants’ diet aids in weight loss. Like protein, fiber helps us fill fuller for longer periods of time. Increase your fiber at breakfast and stay full until lunch.

High fiber foods

Almonds

One serving of almonds packs 3 grams of fiber. You can add almonds to nearly any breakfast dish or grab a handful walking out the door. They’re also full of protein, so you get double bang for your buck when you eat them.

​

Oats

If you’ve been enjoying your oatmeal for breakfast then you’re well ahead of the game because oatmeal contains a powerful fiber, beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol. Sprinkle almonds on top of your oatmeal for a protein and fiber-packed breakfast.

Our Overnight Oats recipe that you can make at night, will start your day off strong! Oats, Greek yogurt, honey, almond milk, raspberries and almonds come together for a perfectly balanced and nutritious first meal. Just make sure to let it refrigerate overnight so you can wake up to a sweet treat in the morning!

​

Brussels Sprouts

Another shout-out for the plant-based eaters among us, Brussels sprouts have as much fiber as they do protein, coming in at 3 grams of fiber per serving. Make a Brussels sprout hash for breakfast this weekend for a fiber-filled dish.

Get a good serving of brussels sprouts with this amazing Brussels Sprout, Sweet Potato and Chorizo Hash recipe from Katie At The Kitchen Door. This savory option featuring two superfoods will have you hitting the kitchen and ready to cook!

​

Lentils

Lentils are not only low on the glycemic index, but these guys pack on the fiber and protein – another double whammy. With the high fiber and protein, you’ll stay full much longer than you would if you only ate a bagel for breakfast.

Here’s a recipe for a Kale and Lentil Breakfast Bowl from Lively Tablemade with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry!

​

Whole grains

Eating whole grain breads and cereals will help you reach your fiber intake as well for breakfast. A single slice of whole grain bread contains 2 grams of fiber.

If you’re looking to make a change in your diet or lose belly fat, increasing your protein and fiber intake, especially at breakfast, will help you achieve goal. You’ll increase satiety and decrease your snacking because you’ll be less hungry. Adding in exercise will double your efforts and the pounds will melt away.

Article by Jessica McWhirt.

