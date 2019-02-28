Lent Us Eat: 50 Friday-Friendly Meals for Lent

Lent 2019 begins March 6th and ends on April 18thth, which means that if you’re Catholic, there are eight Fridays that you and the family will go without meat. To keep you from taking the easy route and ordering in a calorie- and carb-loaded cheese pizza, we found our favorite vegetarian and fish-featured meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks!

BREAKFAST

1. Quinoa Banana Pancakes:

A healthier way to make pancakes, the quinoa creates a great texture and consistency for this recipe. It also helps to keep you full so you won’t need to snack before lunch. To see the recipe, click here.

2. Open-Faced Fried Egg and Avocado English Muffin:

This is a tasty and filling vegetarian breakfast that you’ll love. The avocado helps to keep you full and the egg is a great source of protein. Click here to be taken to the recipe.

3. Skinny Pepper & Onion Frittata:

For a light, satisfying, and protein-packed breakfast, you must try our Pepper & Onion Frittatas. The family will request these every day, not just Fridays! Check it out here.

4. Protein Packed Fruity Breakfast Quinoa:

Ditch your sugary cereal in favor of this healthy quinoa bowl! It’s got a great fresh taste and is full of protein to keep you full until lunch. Click here for the full ingredient list.

5. Skinny Avocado Egg Scramble:

A healthy, vegetarian scramble like this is just what you need! Not only is it healthy, but it’s also tasty! Wholesome ingredients help to keep you full, so there won’t be any mid-morning temptation to eat the junk food you gave up for Lent! Get the full ingredient list here.

6. Skinny French Toast Bake:

This is a tasty breakfast bake that the whole family can enjoy! It’s a great way to start your day off with a family breakfast. Check it out here.

7. Savory Spinach & Ricotta Crepes:

Impress the family with a delicious recipe that looks complicated but is actually super easy… AND nutritious. Click here for the recipe, and be sure to check out our Mixed Berry Crepes and Caramel Apple Cinnamon Crepes as well.

8. Skinny Greek Omelet:

For a meat-free breakfast that will still fill you up, try this omelet! The egg is a good source of protein and the flavors that the Greek ingredients bring will have you happy until lunch! To get the instructions, click here.

9. Healthy Banana Waffles:

Waffles are a great way to start your morning, and this recipe is just what your family needs! Healthy, wholesome and vegetarian, they are prefect for Lenten Fridays! Click here for step-by-step instructions.

10. Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread:

This may look and taste like dessert, but it’s totally acceptable for breakfast! Easy to make and seriously tasty, this bread is a great way to start off a meatless day! Click here to try it.

LUNCH

10. Skinny Caprese Grilled Cheese:

Take your grilled cheese to a whole new level! We’re keeping it meat-free but adding tomato and mozzarella for a delicious twist to a traditional sandwich. Get more info here.

11. Greek Tuna Salad:

Fresh and tasty, this salad has tuna for a great source of protein. It’s perfect for making in the morning and taking to work! To get the recipe, click here.

12. Skinny Black Bean and Corn Quesadilla:

Make a quesadilla for lunch this Friday, no meat needed! With black beans, corn and avocado, this quesadilla will be bursting with healthy goodies and taste! See the full ingredient list here.

13. Light Egg Salad:

Get back to basics! This egg salad is easy to make and healthy for you! It guarantees a filling lunch without any meat! Click here to get the recipe.

14. Skinny Lobster Roll:

Lent says no meat, but seafood is an exception! This lobster roll will make for a tasty mid-day meal on a meatless Friday! To be taken to this recipe, click here.

15. Clean Eating Quinoa Salad:

This salad is an office favorite at Popculture! Not only is it delicious, refreshing and filling, but it’s super healthy! Click here for the recipe.

16. Grilled Cheese with Roasted Broccoli:

Can’t seem to get your kids to eat their veggies? That probably seems 10 times worse when you can’t serve meat. Sneak in some greens in this tasty grilled cheese! Check it out here.

17. Green Powerhouse Salad:

Without meat to fill you up, you’ll need some powerful stuff, and that’s exactly what this salad offers! It’s made with some of the healthiest greens you can grow. Get the full recipe here.

18. Skinny California Roll Wraps:

Make your own family-friendly sushi using a wrap! It’s a tasty and creative way to change up lunch, and the crab meat is Lent-friendly! To get instructions on preparing this meal, click here.

19. Roasted Vegetable Pita Sandwich:

Let this tasty serving of veggies fill you up at lunch on Friday! Roast them to perfection and serve them inside a pita. Click here for step-by-step instructions.

APPETIZERS AND SIDES

21. Skinny Spinach and Artichoke Dip:

Say hello to this warm, creamy, protein-packed snack that you don’t have to feel guilty about! Our Spinach and Artichoke Dip will tempt you with seconds for sure. Here’s the recipe.

22. Oven Baked ”Fried’ Green Tomatoes:

We’ve taken a classic dish and made it skinny! Serve these up alongside your Friday night meal for a tasty, and healthy, crunch! See how it’s done by clicking here.

23. Sweet Potato Skins:

Changing out the traditional bacon topping for a delish guacamole not only tastes better, it’s so much better for you! This way everyone wins! Click here to see the recipe.

24. Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes:

There is nothing like juicy ripe tomato from your local farmer’s market. But, if you just need a little taste of summer right now, you can pick up a few tomatoes at your local grocery and have this recipe!

25. Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips:

Enjoy a nice crunch without the guilt of a potato chip! It’s a great way to introduce more vegetables to your kids. Learn to make them here.

26. Mini Cheese Cauliflower Cakes:

Cauliflower is a great skinny swap, and we’ve used it to create this great appetizer! They are cheesy, great for small hands and good for you! Get the recipe by clicking here.

27. Skinny Baked Onion Rings:

Sure, onion rings are meatless, but not healthy… until now! You can eat five of these for only 70 calories! Here’s the recipe.

28. Quinoa Spinach Parmesan Risotto:

This makes for a great side if your main dish isn’t as filling as you need. It’s healthy, tasty and doesn’t take a lot of time! See the full instructions here.

29. Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes:

This side dish will have you totally rethinking mashed potatoes! Our Slow Cooker Mashed Sweet Potatoes are an unexpected, fun, delicious skinny treat! Try it out!

30. Skinny Mozzarella Bites:

Sure, you can buy frozen cheese sticks, but this is a much healthier alternative to serve to your family, and they still taste great! Get the nutrition here.

DINNER

31. Skinny Tortelloni and Peppers:

In this recipe, the cheese-stuffed tortelloni is the centerpiece in a gorgeous color combination of red, orange and yellow bell peppers with a pop of green from the spinach. To try it out, click here.

32. Skinny Shrimp Stir Fry:

This is a yummy Asian dish featuring shrimp and mixed veggies. It’s great if you’re tired of serving up the same old Lent-friendly meals! Click here to get the recipe.

33. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad:

Another office favorite, this salad is so filling that it can definitely be the main course of your meatless dinner. Give it a go here!

34. Grilled Tilapia Piccata:

This traditional Italian dish gets a skinny makeover but keeps its buttery taste (you’re welcome). Pairing it with quinoa, diced tomatoes, and parsley makes this one protein-packed meal that your whole family will devour in no time. To try it, click here.

35. Skinny Florentine Flatbread:

This flatbread is crunchy like a thin crust pizza but with way less carbs. Our version is an edited Weight Watchers recipe, a flatbread recipe, and a spinach casserole recipe all rolled into one! This makes for a perfect skinny appetizer or even a vegetarian meal that is surprisingly filling! Try it here.

36. Cheesy Twice Baked Potato Broccoli Casserole:

This is a great casserole to serve to the family. It’s always a hit with the cheesy goodness, so your kids won’t care that there’s no meat! Get the recipe here.

37. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili:

Using beans to replace meat in this chili pumps up the fiber, and at under 300 calories per serving, you have a little wiggle room for reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat Mexican cheese on top! To get the recipe, click here.

38. Skinny Lasagna Rolls:

This is a great vegetarian version of lasagna, all rolled up in easy-to-serve portions. And, those little rolls make this dish just fun enough to sneak in a little spinach for kids! Try this recipe for yourself by clicking here.

39. Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers:

Fire up that grill! This recipe is a great way to serve up shrimp! Enjoy the spicy cajun flavors in both your shrimp and veggies when you make this meal. Learn to make it here.

40. Bang Bang Shrimp Pasta:

This is one of our most popular recipes. Why? Because it’s delicious AND healthy. It’s also perfect for Lent, because it’s made with shrimp! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

41. Skinny Veggie Spaghetti:

Don’t worry. Spaghetti without the meatballs won’t be disappointing with this recipe! We’ve added some extra veggies to keep this a filling meal with some extra nutrients! See what they are here.

42. Slow Cooker Cheesy Cauliflower Soup:

Wake up, start your slow cooker, and head off to work. When you come home, there will be a delicious, cheesy soup waiting to be devoured. Get the step-by-step instructions here.

43. Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli:

Don’t bother with the boxed stuff. This baked mac and cheese is a much healthier dish to give to your family. It’s so tasty, there’s a good chance your picky eaters won’t even notice the broccoli! Check it out here.

44. Skinny Salmon Burgers:

Craving burgers on a Friday night of Lent? Substitute it with this delicious salmon burger! It’s fish like you’ve never had before and you can still top it with your favorite burger toppings. Get more information here.

45. Skinny Shrimp Scampi:

This is a dish you would usually only get when you go out to eat, but not anymore! We’ve taken the classic dish and turned it into a healthy, family-friendly meal! See it by clicking here.

46. Quinoa and Vegetable Stir-Fry:

For a vegetarian meal, try this veggie stir fry! In 30 minutes or less, you can churn out this simple but delicious recipe for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Check it out here.

47. Three-Cheese Penne:

Even if you don’t usually prepare vegetarian meals, this is one you’ll want to repeat. The pasta will keep you full, but it’s the three cheeses that will have you going back for seconds! See the recipe by clicking here.

48. Skinny Lemon Tilapia:

If you’re weary of cooking fish, but like the taste, this recipe is especially for you! This no-fail fish recipe is delicious served with steamed broccoli and rice, and will be a healthy new favorite for the whole family. Get instructions here!

49. Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup:

Potatoes, carrots, onion and cheddar cheese are the stars of the show, all coming together for a delicious texture and taste. Just be sure to omit the bacon crumbles! Check it out in all its ooey gooey goodness here.

50. Weight Loss Soup:

This is a hearty soup filled with the healthiest veggies. It’s made in the slow cooker, so you can throw it all together and come back after a long day to enjoy a nice cup of soup! Get the recipe here.

What are some of your favorite healthy recipes to enjoy during Lent? Share them with us in the comments!