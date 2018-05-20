Lazy Day Workout [VIDEO]

Sometimes you just don’t feel like getting to the gym or sweating out a tough workout. That’s totally fine because you can still get your booty in gear without leaving the house or even peeling yourself off the floor! Fitness instructor Holly Beck leads you through this lazy, but total-body toning workout. Grab a pair of dumbbells or go weightless and double the reps instead. You’ll complete six exercises in about 10 minutes, and if you’re feeling motivated, replay the video or check out more on the video page!

Moves You’ll See:

