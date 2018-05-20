Later, Thunder Thighs Workout [VIDEO]

For slimmer, more toned thighs, you need to focus on specific exercises and aim to isolate them. Working on the inner and outer thighs, the butt and hamstrings, you can target the long, lean muscle fibers to transform your legs! Fitness instructor Treenah Kight walks you through each exercises so you know how to get into position and where to feel the burn. You’ll complete 20 reps of each move, and all you need is a squishy ball or a throw pillow from the couch. Let’s get those legs to work!

Moves You’ll See

Bent Knee Inner Thigh Lifts

Plank Jacks

Plank Leg Triangle

Bridge Lift with Ball

Squat and Lift

Prisoner Jacks

