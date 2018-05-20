Later, Thunder Thighs Workout [VIDEO]

For slimmer, more toned thighs, you need to focus on specific exercises and aim to isolate them. Working on the inner and outer thighs, the butt and hamstrings, you can target the long, lean muscle fibers to transform your legs! Fitness instructor Treenah Kight walks you through each exercises so you know how to get into position and where to feel the burn. You’ll complete 20 reps of each move, and all you need is a squishy ball or a throw pillow from the couch. Let’s get those legs to work!
Moves You’ll See
Videos by PopCulture.com
- Bent Knee Inner Thigh Lifts
- Plank Jacks
- Plank Leg Triangle
- Bridge Lift with Ball
- Squat and Lift
- Prisoner Jacks