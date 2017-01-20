Kylie Jenner Shares Sentimental Post About Jordan Woods After Father’s Death

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a sentimental post about the death of her best friend's father. The Lip Kit creator's BFF, Jordyn Woods, was devastated after her father's death and Jenner voiced her support on social media.

My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry. A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Jenner captioned the snap: "My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods . The other half of me .. When you cry I cry."

Jordyn Woods opened up about the death of her father, John Woods, on Instagram.

Woods wrote: "Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always."

Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone's kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn't feel real. Forever and Always 🏍❤️ A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Jordyn's mother Elizabeth broke the news on Thursday morning.

Elizabeth wrote on Instagram: "Tonight my best friend of so many years rode off into the sunset on a forever long Harley ride. Thank you for being a great husband, best friend and thank you for our fabulous kids and I'm so numb that I can't even believe this is real. RIP my angel John. #teamigotthis #family #love #mobbinforlife #f*ckcancer."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jordyn Woods and her family at this difficult time.

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]