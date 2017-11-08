Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Dress Is A Mesmerizing See-Through Sensation
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute (or the fashion department) has officially passed and lots of celebrities showed in their best attire.
One of the best dressed was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet, Kylie Jenner. Who showed to the event sporting a custom Versace dress. The sheer, body-fitted dress featured gold appliqué and long sparkling tassels. Kylie carried a gold bad and kept her hair in a platinum blonde bob.
The night seen looks as stunning as Kylie to as daring as Rihanna. Kylie took to Instagram sharing a pic of her from the front and back, showing off the dress and her assets. She captioned the pic, "phewf last night wasn't a dream ?."
Check it out below:
The 19-year-old reality starlet shared a plethora of photos with her fans and followers on social media, showing how magical her night was.
Scroll down to see more of Kylie's mesmerizing see-through dress at the 2017 Met Gala:
The 19-year-old star went peak Kylie at the 2017 Met Gala, stepping out in a sheer "naked dress" and topping it all off with one of her signature wig moments.
Kylie selected a custom sheer Atelier Versace dress featuring floral embellishment and beaded fringe designed by Italian fashion icon Donatella Versace. And she returned to her platinum days with a chin-grazing bob wig.
While the dress looked extremely glamorous from all the paparazzi pics, Kylie showed just how much detail and shine was on the outfit.
Kylie took to Instagram sharing an up-close photo of the dresses design. In the pic, we see Kylie standing against a wall with her hands on her tiny waist. She slightly turns her head and we get an eyeful of the shiny, glimmer from the Versace dress.
Kylie captioned the pic, "Versace Versace Versace." Check it out below:
We also get a view of the gown from the back thanks to another pic Kylie posted on social media.
Being Kylie Jenner means you can do whatever you want, when you want. Even if that means you're offending Anna Wintour.
The 19-year-old lip kit queen broke one of Wintour's cardinal rules at the Met Gala on Monday night, talking a selfie despite strict guidelines that reportedly ban cell phones and social media from the exclusive event.
Jenner snapped a star-studded photo that included her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, rapper A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, model Lily Aldridge, Diddy, Frank Ocean, Brie Larson and many more.
Kylie stood front and center rocking her phenomenal gown and captioning the pic, "annual bathroom selfie."
See the epic celebrity selfie below:
Kylie wasn't alone at the gala. Of course, she had her sisters, Kim and Kendall but she also brought a date. No, it wasn't rapper Travis Scott but it was someone more iconic.
Kylie took to the event with the very designer of her dress, Donatella Versace.
Kylie, who attended the prestigious fashion event for the second time, clearly had the fashion house seal of approval as she posed for photographers with Donatella Versace, who sported a gold skintight dress with a slit to the thigh.
Donatella's platinum blonde hair featured streaks of neon green as she posed with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner daughter.
Kylie posted a few pics of her with her date. The first was captioned, "we've arrived ? @donatella_versace." While the second read, "MY DATE ? ICONIC."
