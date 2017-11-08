Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala Dress Is A Mesmerizing See-Through Sensation

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, a black-tie extravaganza held the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute (or the fashion department) has officially passed and lots of celebrities showed in their best attire.

One of the best dressed was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet, Kylie Jenner. Who showed to the event sporting a custom Versace dress. The sheer, body-fitted dress featured gold appliqué and long sparkling tassels. Kylie carried a gold bad and kept her hair in a platinum blonde bob.

The night seen looks as stunning as Kylie to as daring as Rihanna. Kylie took to Instagram sharing a pic of her from the front and back, showing off the dress and her assets. She captioned the pic, "phewf last night wasn't a dream ?."

Check it out below:

phewf last night wasn't a dream 🦋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

The 19-year-old reality starlet shared a plethora of photos with her fans and followers on social media, showing how magical her night was.

Scroll down to see more of Kylie's mesmerizing see-through dress at the 2017 Met Gala: