Kylie Jenner Spotted In ‘Business Attire’ That Will Make Your Head Spin
While most people show up to a business meeting in suits, blazers and button down shirts, Kylie Jenner is turning heads with her sexy outfit.
The paparazzi caught Kylie leaving a meeting in Beverly Hills looking smoking hot in a low cut dress, which resembled lingerie. She paired the outfit with metallic stiletto heels to complete the ensemble.
Recently the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a sexy selfie in a beige tank top and black sweat pants with her brown hair billowing down her back, and the rumors kicked right back up that Kylie got a boob job.
Last year, fans speculated whether Kylie had received a breast implant. She came out and told followers and fans she did not have breast implants, but that didn't stop the rumor mill.
What are your thoughts? Do you think Kylie Jenner received breast implants?
[H/T TMZ]