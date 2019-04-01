This Is What a Typical Day of Eating and Exercise Looks Like for Kristin Cavallari

Swingin’ around ☀️ A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her Laguna Beach days. She now shares three kids with NFL hubby Jay Cutler, has her own shoe and jewelry lines, and is the author of Balancing in Heels (and soon-to-be cookbook True Roots!)

With all she’s got going on, it’s no wonder the secret behind this Superwoman is her super clean and healthy diet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her first pregnancy, Cavallari overhauled her diet by giving up processed foods and scammy low-fat “diet” foods. Fast forward a few years later and she now avoids GMOs and pays more attention to the ingredients in her food rather than calorie amounts.

For example, instead of white or brown sugar, Cavallari uses coconut sugar for baked goods, and she substitutes agave syrup for maple. Instead of white flour, she opts for spelt, brown rice or oat flour, and uses coconut or olive oil in place of canola.

She told Delish that even though she doesn’t eat gluten-free, she did eliminate refined wheat products from her diet because “they’ve been shown to spike blood sugar levels faster than some candy bars.”

Check out a day in Cavallari’s healthy kitchen:

Green smooooothie A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Feb 2, 2015 at 2:10pm PST

Breakfast: Green smoothie (avocado + spinach + banana)

To give a healthy green smoothie a tasty punch, Cavallari’s secret is half a teaspoon of peppermint extract.

Snack: Blueberry cashew bars

The blueberry cashew bar is just one of her favorite healthy snacks we want to make ASAP.

Lunch: Soup (when leftovers aren’t an option)

Cavallari’s hack for making a soup creamy without actually using heavy cream is to soak cashews in water, blend them up and use them in your soup!

Dinner: Family meal

She says she’ll make something like bunless burgers, enchiladas with side salads or chicken tacos for a family-friendly dinner.

When it comes to her workout, Cavallari prefers weight training to cardio. She shared her full-body workout with Shape: “I love this workout because it’s fast-paced and tough, and it uses heavy weights because I’m trying to gain muscle,” she said. “I know everyone has a lot on their plate, so this workout will get the job done in a short amount of time.”

Kristin Cavallari Single Leg Step Up Leg Workout – Celebrity Fitness: Kristin Cavallari’… – https://t.co/lsaA2yrgaA pic.twitter.com/2wecCYOh1p — Thestylishfork (@thestylishfork) April 3, 2015

Single Leg Step-up

Stand a foot away from a bench or step, with feet hip-width apart, holding a weight in each hand. Step your left foot onto bench, keeping your right leg off the bench. Slowly lower to starting position for 1 rep. Do 10-12 reps. Switch sides; repeat for 1 set. Do 3 sets.

Side Plank

Lie on your left side with your left elbow bent, your right hand on your right hip, and feet stacked. Lift your hips so body forms a straight line from shoulders to heels. Hold for 60 seconds. Lower. Switch sides; repeat for 1 set.

Lying Leg Curl

Lie face down on the leg curl machine with your legs extended and ankles hooked under the bar; hold the handles. Bend your knees to draw your heels toward your butt. Pause, then slowly lower to return to start for 1 rep.

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 4, 2015 at 8:45am PST

Cable Pull-down

Attach handles to an overhead cable machine and sit on a bench facing the machine. Grasp the handles with arms extended overhead and palms facing each other. Pull the handles down toward your shoulders, keeping your arms close to your body. Pause, then slowly return to starting positing for 1 rep.

Leg Press

Sit on the leg press machine with feet shoulder-width apart on the platform. Bend your knees to lower the platform toward your chest until your knees and ankles form a 90-degree angle. Pause, then push the platform back to the starting position for 1 rep.

Kristin Cavallari is using Jay Cutler as motivation in the gym. https://t.co/1bvd1d6gE3 pic.twitter.com/xOokxJGp0H — Bears History (@ChiBearsHistory) August 31, 2016

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

For a strong back and shoulders like Cavallari’s, the dumbbell shoulder press is your move. Sit on a bench with your knees bent, feet flat on the ground, holding a weight in each hand. Raise your arms and bend your elbows 90 degrees (Your arms should form a goal post with your palms facing forward.). Press the weights overhead. Pause, then slowly lower to starting position for 1 rep. Repeat for 60 seconds.

Hanging Garhammer

Jump up or use a step to grasp a chin-up bar with both hands, arms extended overhead, and legs dangling directly underneath your body. Lift your knees up to your chest, past 90 degrees. Pause, then slowly lower back down to the starting position. That’s 1 rep.

Do you think you could handle Kristin Cavallari’s diet and exercise routine? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

The Diet and Exercise Plan That Keeps Us Second Guessing Lori Loughlin’s Age

The Workout That Helped Christina El Moussa Get Her Impressive Breakup Body

Sofia Vergara Spent 3 Years Perfecting This Lower Body Workout and It Shows