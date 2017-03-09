New Topless Kristen Stewart Pics Surface From Her New Movie ‘Personal Shopper’

Kristen Stewart is leaving nothing to the imagination in her left movie role. On Thursday morning, all new photos of the 26-year-old actress showing her completely topless on the set of Personal Shopper surfaced on the Internet.

New stills show the Twilight alum lying on a bed baring her cleavage in the upcoming psychological thriller. A man's hand can be seeing reaching in to touch her body as she stares off into the distance with a blank expression on her face.

Other images of Kristen from the movie show her topless once again sporting a bondage-inspired ensemble that exposes her breasts and trim figure.

In the film, Kristen portrays a woman named Maureen, who finds herself in a horrific situation as she caught in the middle of a brutal murder.

At the LA premiere of Personal Shopper premiered on Tuesday, Stewart spoke out about the film's nudity. She said that her topless scenes were "empowering."

"Not because I was taking my clothes off, but just because I was getting to the most primal part of the [character], finally, someone who's really closed off," she said.

"So then I felt like they were the most revealing, but also the most empowering scenes," said Stewart.

The highly anticipated flick was directed by 62-year-old Olivier Assayas, who previously collaborated with Kristen on 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria. He wrote Personal Shopper with Stewart in mind for the lead role, but never imagined that the brunette beauty would agree to the nudity.

"But I honestly didn't think she would do it," he said. "I knew how daring she could be, but I thought she would find it too abstract, too weird."

"She was not very protected, but part of the fun both for me and her was to have her on her bike, on the Metro, really meshed within the city. In New York, they would close the subway."

While at the movie's premiere, Kristen Stewart showed off an all-new haircut that caught everyone in attendance by surprise.

Hairstylist Bridget Brager was responsible Stewart's shocking transformation. Brager posted an Instagram snap of Kristen to show off the new look.

"We tried something a little different today," she wrote.

