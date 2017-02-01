Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex, Scott Disick, Hugs All Over New Girl Right After Returning From Costa Rica

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashians' ex, was spotted in Miami cuddling with a new girl immediately after leaving the Kardashian-Jenner family vacation in Costa Rica.

Just when everyone was beginning to think that Scott and Kourtney Kardashian might be patching things up, the father of three was photographed getting up close and personal with a brunette model, Jessica Harris, who goes by the name J Lynne.

With @iztaliswim today 📸👙 A video posted by J Lynne 🇺🇸🇨🇭☀️ (@iamjlynne) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Scott Disick was seen wearing a black baseball hat and sunglasses while in the pool at the Setai Hotel in Miami. Disick and J Lynne wrapped their arms around one another and the 33-year-old reality star wasn't shy about being handsy.

J Lynne appeared to be enjoying Scott's company as she laughed and smiled throughout their time together. The two puffed on cigarettes and sipped on cocktails, and Scott appeared to have laid a kiss on her neck.

Check out the photos of Scott Disick here.

Scott and Kourtney Kardashian have three kids together: 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign.

While in Costa Rica, Scott shared a snap of Kourtney when the family took a helicopter ride. Disick posted the pic with the simple caption: "Mom."

Mom A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

In Scott's photo, Kourtney was showing off some skin in a revealing swimsuit while attending to their son, Reign.

This isn't the only photo of Kourtney Kardashian that has turned heads this week. The 37-year-old shared a photo on Snapchat while completely stripping down to her birthday suit.

Kourtney Kardashian sister, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have both been photographed for some seriously sexy pics from the tropical vacation as well. A slew of sizzling photos of Kim Kardashian have surfaced this weekend including when she wore a see-through dress to the family dinner. Also, Kylie Jenner donned one of her most revealing outfits ever going braless in a plunging dress.

What was your reaction to seeing Scott Disick snuggling up to a new woman?

[H/T Daily Mail]