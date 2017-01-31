Kim Kardashian Shares Gym Selfie, Proves ‘Revenge Bodies’ Exist

Kim Kardashian shared a gym selfie during a workout with her younger sister Khloe to show off her toned figure, and you definitely don't want to miss this new footage of the reality stars while on vacation in Costa Rica.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was clearly feeling herself as she took selfies to announce that she was seeing results from her exercise regimen and was looking fit.

"You guys, don't I look so skinny today?!" Kim said to the camera.

The Selfish author shared the video with the caption, "Skinny b*tches," referring to herself and her sister, according to Daily Mail.

While Kim seemed a little more interested in taking video than getting her swole on, Khloe Kardashian went full out beast mode. The 32-year-old had her personal trainer there as well as some cameras capturing video of the grueling workout. It's fair to say this footage will likely to share up on either KUWTK or Khloe's Revenge Body show.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared a rare video of herself working out. Even though she doesn't post clips on social media regularly, the mother of two says that she workouts every single day.

"So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why," Kim said. "I'm just not Kourtney and Khloe. But I workout but it's like, if I don't Snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour."

When Kim isn't sharing photos from her gym session with Khloe, the reality star has been living it up on vacation. This weekend, pics surfaced of Kim that showed her wearing an extremely revealing dress to dinner with the family.

Kim was photographed rocking a see-through mini-dress that left nothing to the imagination. She put her full figure on display and definitely wasn't shy about showing it off. Check out the jaw-dropping pics here.

Not only did Kim flaunt her curvy figure, but also Kourtney and Kylie Jenner have both shared some seriously sexy pics on social media. Kourtney posted a slew of sizzling photos this weekend, including nudes from the pool, and Kylie Jenner wore one of her most revealing outfits ever going braless in a plunging dress.

To keep up with Kim Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Kim and Khloe sharing video of their workouts?

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian Continues Her Instagram Explosion, Now In Daisy Dukes | Kylie Jenner Has Officially Gone Braless On Snapchat | Kim Kardashian's See-Through Sheer Dress Is A Glittering Gaze Of Glory | Kourtney Kardashian Dynamites The Internet With Nude Pool Snapchat Photo | Rob Kardashian Comes Under Fire For Controversial Kiss With Daughter | Kim Kardashian Robbers Reveal Fate Of Stolen Jewelry | Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her Inner Baywatch In New Vacation Photo | Kim Kardashian And Sister Khloe Speak Out On Immigration Ban

[H/T Daily Mail]