Kim Kardashian Reveals See-through Dress Pic With Cryptic Ocean’s Eight Caption

Looks like Kim Kardashian-West is moving into feature films. The reality star posted a picture to Instagram of herself in a sheer white gown.

The reality star wore a white sheer see-through gown for the scenes that left little to the imagination. Kim's petite and trim pins were on display beneath the gown which featured floral embroidery.

She topped off the provocative look with a cropped white fur coat and her make-up and hair were styled to perfection. And it appears she was sitting with her sister Kendall Jenner.

The caption with the pic left fans and followers wanting more. It seemed to be a reference to the coming Ocean's Eight film. Kim wrote alongside the pic, "#5 & #2."

#5 & #2 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

Kim is reportedly making a cameo in the highly-anticipated film. And this pic appears to be from her visit to the set Monday, where she arrived to film scenes for her big debut.

The 36-year-old is actually the pseudo star of the film as it centers around a jewelry heist at a fake Met Gala event with Kim Kardashian as the intended target.

Earlier this year, Kim filmed some scenes at the actual Metropolitan Museum Of Art to make it seem like they were attending the gala, and is now returning to set months later to do a few more.

The Gary Ross-directed movie features a star-studded female cast including A-list actresses such as Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.

The all-female spin-off of George Clooney's Ocean's Eleven centers around the eight women's plan to execute a heist in New York, spearheaded by leading Bullock.

More News:

[H/T Instagram, kimkardashian]