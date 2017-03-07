Kim Kardashian’s See-Through Outfit For Ocean’s Eight Cameo Revealed

All new photos of Kim Kardashian's outfit for her cameo in the upcoming Ocean's Eight movie have surfaced, and the 36-year-old is leaving little to the imagination in her see-through outfit for the film.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reported to set to shoot her scenes for the movie. Kim Kardashian was photographed sporting a sheer white gown that only covered very few parts of her body. The dress featured floral embroidery, and she completed the ensemble with a cropped white fur coat. The mother of two's signature black locks were parted down the middle and cascaded down her back.

Kim Kardashian and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, have previously filmed scenes for Ocean's Eight during the Met Gala back in January. At the high fashion event, Kendall Jenner sported a similar gown that featured intricate embroidery and see-through fabric. However, the getup wasn't quite as revealing as the one Kim wore.

Ocean's Eight has been filming at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. In order to recreate the Met Gala, the film production had to donate $1 million to the museum.

Here's the synopsis for Ocean's Eight:

"The tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson)."

The reboot film, which will be directed by Hunger Games' Gary Ross, has a star-studded all-female cast featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina.

Two other celebrities set to appear in the film are former OneDirection star Zayn Malik, and Late Late Show host James Corden. Malik was added to the cast after the filmmakers became concerned that Kim Kardashian might not appear in the movie given that the storyline of the movie is eerily similar to how she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October.

"Originally it was Kim Kardashian with the lead celebrity role. But after [the Paris robbery] producers didn't her to turn up, so the script was rewritten to accommodate other celebrities including Zayn," a source close to the production said.

Ocean's 8 will be in theaters on June 8, 2018.

