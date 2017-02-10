Kim Kardashian Gives Brother Rob Quite The Unique Valentine’s Day Gift

The Kardashian family is showing their love for each other during Valentines Day. Kim Kardashian sent her siblings a couple of presents for the holiday, which also included a couple of those sweet candy messages.

Rob Kardashian was the fist to post his sister's gift on his Snapchat. It's hard to tell exactly what he got, other than a card a few pieces of candy, but he certainly had a good time with the gift.

"Look, how nice! My sister gave me a Valentine's present. I picked this one and it says, 'eight inches!'" His photo was a blurry image of her card and a few pieces of candy.

Kourtney Kardashian did a much better job of showing off her awesome present from her older sister. Turns out, Kim gave Khloe an awesome pair of Yeezys shoes.

"HAPPY valentine's Day to me! Thanks Keeks!" Kourtney shared on her Snapchat.

It's great to see the family sharing the love during the family. Wonder what the siblings gave Kim in return? Or, what are the West's going to get each other, especially given their strained relationship over the last few months? Only social media will tell.

