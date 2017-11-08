Kendra Wilkinson Tweets Travel Sex Question, Twitter’s NSFW Answers Are Priceless
Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter on Thursday to ask her followers what sex toys she should stock up on while traveling, and her fans' NSFW responses were absolutely priceless.
I'm going to need to stock up with all the traveling I'm doing coming up. Any ideas? #sextoys 😂🍆— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) March 30, 2017
The blond bombshell tweeted: "I'm going to need to stock up with all the traveling I'm doing coming up. Any ideas? #sextoys."
As you might imagine, the Twitter responses were totally inappropriate. A slew of the Kendra on Top star's fans replied, and things got out of hand in a heartbeat. Some of Kendra's followers were appalled that she would broadcast such intimate details of her life while others shamelessly spoke out about their thoughts on what sex toys she should purchase.
Check out some of the wildest responses here.
@KendraWilkinson Vibrating panties and give hank the remote— C Allen (@CAllen47630855) March 30, 2017
Click "Start Slideshow" to see more outrageous reactions to Kendra Wilkinson's sex toy tweet.
@KendraWilkinson here's one. Your kids will still be able to see this on a Google search in 10 years. It's ok if we don't know everything. ?— MolePatrol?? (@ChrissyM3) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson Hitachi vibrator wand! Every woman needs one! ??— Alissa Arden (@AlissaArdenXO) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson yep! Have you tried glass? Check out Stella! https://t.co/d2hM2eATyO pic.twitter.com/Hj04OyCxsn— MzCher CherBear (@MzCher) March 31, 2017
@KendraWilkinson nope just a shower with really good water pressure.— Gina Thompson (@kentucarolinian) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson yes get something longer and thicker then that eggplant emoji ??— jessica (@ClancysJessica) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson Nothing TSA will confiscate at the airport!!— Tim Henry (@melaexec) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson Banana?— Jeff Galowitz (@jeffgalowitz) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson DEEZ NUTS ?— Maurice Markray (@moiznicees) March 30, 2017
@KendraWilkinson We'll need a product demonstration afterwords. Sorry, someone had to say it.?— Crispy Chicken (@TheCrispyOne324) March 31, 2017