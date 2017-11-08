Kendra Wilkinson Tweets Travel Sex Question, Twitter’s NSFW Answers Are Priceless

Former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter on Thursday to ask her followers what sex toys she should stock up on while traveling, and her fans' NSFW responses were absolutely priceless.

I'm going to need to stock up with all the traveling I'm doing coming up. Any ideas? #sextoys 😂🍆 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) March 30, 2017

The blond bombshell tweeted: "I'm going to need to stock up with all the traveling I'm doing coming up. Any ideas? #sextoys."

As you might imagine, the Twitter responses were totally inappropriate. A slew of the Kendra on Top star's fans replied, and things got out of hand in a heartbeat. Some of Kendra's followers were appalled that she would broadcast such intimate details of her life while others shamelessly spoke out about their thoughts on what sex toys she should purchase.

@KendraWilkinson Vibrating panties and give hank the remote — C Allen (@CAllen47630855) March 30, 2017

