Kendall Jenner Shares Met Gala Dress Photos: ‘Cheeks Were Just Out’
Kendall Jenner unleashed multiple new looks at her Met Gala dress on Instagram and the 21-year-old supermodel acknowledged that her booty was on full display in the see-through gown.
The first image that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on social media was a rear view of her shimmering getup. The full-body shot showcased Jenner's pert posterior and gave a glimpse at her high-waisted thong underwear.
The Victoria's Secret Angel shared the photo with the caption: "cheeks were just out last night."
Kendall Jenner's risqué look was one of the most controversial gowns worn on the red carpet at the star-studded event in NYC. Even though she drew criticism from some, the black-haired beauty spoke out saying that she welcomed the haters.
"I don't know. It's pretty sexual but, yeah, it's cool," she said while talking to Allure magazine. It's like, it's very like, I don't know. I always like something that's a little controversial so, that's kind of that."
The sheer gown was the creation of designer Julia Haart, who spoke out to reveal the inspiration behind Kendall's dress.
"I was inspired by Rei Kawakubo's concept of 'un-fabric' and her ability to create movement out of seemingly immobile materials," she said. "So, I created my own 'un-fabric' by affixing stones to a single thread, creating a beautiful and liquid suspension that mirrored the qualities of a fine silk."
Kendall explained that the outfit she wears is important to rock the red carpet, but also she knows that it's just as vital to know how to wear the dress.
"It depends on what you're wearing, because sometimes what you're wearing looks flattering in some ways and it doesn't in the others. Also, I think a smile is always like going to be cute. You can give your face every once in a while, and then smile."
Other than Kendall Jenner's see-through gown, one of the most publicized moments from the 2017 Met Gala was when the Vogue cover girl and a slew of her celebrity pals posed for a star-studded bathroom selfie. She dished on the photo saying that it was one of the most highly anticipated activities of the evening for her.
"There's always like the bathroom selfie we all do," she said. "We've actually already talked about it - when we're all going to rush off. Some people end up missing it though because it doesn't get planned that well. So it's kind of like, when everyone ends up being in the bathroom and they take it and sometimes you're out there socializing and you miss it."
While Kendall walked the red carpet alone, she later met up with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky. The two were seen getting extra close and personal, but don't expect them to be making it Instagram official, according to an insider close to the rumored couple.
"I don't think you will be seeing them make a public announcement anytime soon, but there is something going on there for sure," a source said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. "It's been going on for a while. Kendall is happy."
