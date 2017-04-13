Kelly Osbourne Makes ‘Open’ Statement About Her Sexuality, Slams Celebrity Community

Kelly Osbourne held nothing back in a recent interview in which she blasted celebrities for claiming to be "gay" that weren't actually gay.

"I don't like it when people claim to be gay and then not," the former Fashion Police host said. "I'm like, I know you. I've known you pretty much since before you used to s**t outside of a diaper. You are not gay!"

Even though the 32-year-old slammed celebrities for claiming to be gay, she wasn't willing to dish on any names.

"But, I think outing somebody in that way is just as bad as outing somebody who has not come out of the closet," she said.

Osbourne, who recently penned a new book titled There Is No F**king Secret: Letters from a Bad**s B**ch, explained her reasoning behind being angered with celebrities that claim to be gay.

"I've marched till my feet bled for the right of equal love in the gay community, and you're just gonna step in because it looks cool for you and now tell everybody that you're a lesbian when you've never even seen another p*ss that's not yours so you can get attention?" she said.

As for Kelly, she is open to any relationship.

"I've never been in a relationship with a woman, but I don't know that it's not a possibility," she said. "I was disappointed that I wasn't gay."

She continued by saying: "Everybody's gay. It is a strictly human thing. You can't put a gender on love. … Sexuality is a word I try not to even define the way the world defines it. It's the person who you are sexually attracted to."

"I'm open to loving anybody," she said. "It's about the person. I don't think it's about the sexuality at all."

Kelly attributes her openness towards sexuality to her upbringing by her parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

"It's equally my mom and my dad," she said. "I mean, my mom was calling up (a drag club) in San Francisco; I was, like, 11 or 12 and being snuck into a drag bar."

What are your thoughts about Kelly Osbourne blasting celebrities that are faking being gay?

