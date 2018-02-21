5 Kama Sutra Positions You Need to Try ASAP

Contrary to popular belief, the Kama Sutra is not a book about sex. Rather, it’s an old Hindu text that explains what pleasure is, both sexual and otherwise. “Kama” literally means enjoyment of the senses, and “Sutra” means a general truth. The author, philosopher Vatsyayana, wanted to show examples of enjoyment of the senses in society, and in doing so gave us the examples of sensual pleasure enjoyed between women and men. One of the collections’ 30 sex chapters deals with sex positions. The positions are creative, sensual and perfect for establishing a deeper connection with your partner. Check out our favorites below.

Toad

While the name might not sound sexy, this position is great for increasing intimacy. In this position, the woman lies on her back with her knees wide and feet together over her partner’s butt, while he lowers himself so he is flush with her chest and his arms are around her neck. The close skin and eye contact of this pose makes it great for staring deeply into each other’s eyes as you slowly ride yourselves to orgasm.

Star

In this position, both man and woman have easy access to the woman’s clitoris and nipples, making this a great pose if you’re going for that double whammy, the clitoral-internal orgasm. In this pose, the woman lies on her back with one leg outstretched and one bent at the knee. Her partner straddles her outstretched leg and slides his knee under her butt cheek. The man controls the speed and rhythm, leaving the woman free to touch herself.

Kneel

If you love to kiss during sex, this position is for you. Both partners are kneeling on both knees on the bed or other flat surface. The man presses his thighs together so his partner can straddle him, holding onto his neck for support while he wraps his arms around her waist.

Lateral Box

A sideways version of missionary, this position is great for making eye contact and offers ample opportunities for some booty play, if that’s your thing. Both partners lie on their sides facing each other, with either one controlling the rhythm of the penetration.

Peasant

While this position’s name is a bit of an unknown, the position itself is a great way to please both partners and explore the wonders of chair sex. With the man sitting on a chair and his partner straddling him with her thighs open, he can cup her booty cheeks and control the rhythm while she attends to her nipples and clitoris.

Use these positions to increase the pleasure of being with your partner and have fun in the bedroom, and be sure to check out our relationships page for more inspiration!

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.

