Kaley Cuoco Just Revealed A Spandex-Filled Valentine’s Day Photo

On Tuesday morning, Kaley Cuoco shared a Valentine's Day post that will make your jaw drop. The Big Bang Theory star was clearly feeling quite festive on love's biggest holiday as she took to Instagram to show off her stunning figure in a spandex-filled snap.

Nothing says Valentine's Day like my adorable @goldsheepclothing 💖 leggings! Oh and Rubes of course 🐶 A post shared by @normancook on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:49am PST

The 31-year-old actress captioned the post: "Nothing says Valentine's Day like my adorable @goldsheepclothing leggings! Oh and Rubes of course."

In the side by side images, the blond bombshell is rocking a pair of black spandex pants that has Valentine's Day hearts printed all over. She matched the skintight pants with a black sweatshirt that was also covered in heart shapes. To complete her look, the actress donned a pair of hot pink flip flop sandals and bright red sunglasses.

One of the photos in the post shows Kaley holding onto her adorable puppy. The other shows her striking a pose while holding her sweater up above her waist.

Less than an hour after sharing on social media, the Wedding Ringer star's followers showered the post with more than 27k likes and hundreds of comments.

Kaley Cuoco also expressed her love for her boyfriend Karl Cook in her most recent Instagram post. She shared a pic that showed Kaley and her beau enjoyed their favorite activity, riding horses. The lovebirds were photographed leaning in for a kiss while still seated on horseback and it is easily one of the cutest photos that Kaley and Karl have ever taken together.

"Every day since we've met has been better than Valentines Day... Happy 1 year my [heart] @mrtankcook cred @kristinlee_photo."

Every day since we've met has been better than Valentines Day ... Happy 1 year my 💖 @mrtankcook 📸cred @kristinlee_photo 💕🐴🦄 A post shared by @normancook on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Kaley regularly takes to social media to show how happy she is to be with Karl. Last week, she shared a tender snap with showed the two of them in a heartwarming moment while at the horse stables.

"Doing my favourite thing with my favourite human @mrtankcook adorbs photo cred @mxday," she wrote.

Doing my favourite thing with my favourite human 🐎💏🦄🐴 @mrtankcook adorbs photo cred @mxday A post shared by @normancook on Feb 8, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

